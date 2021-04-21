Women’s Lacrosse Plays No. 8 Colby Close, but Ultimately Fall 18-5

Summer Dias ‘21 scored two of Bates’ five points and posted an assist in the game against Colby.

After a 13-month competition drought, women’s lacrosse headed to Waterville, Maine on Sunday to play in their first NESCAC game since March 7, 2020. The Bobcats had a close first half against eighth-ranked Colby, but the Mules ultimately pulled away in the second half, taking an 18-5 victory over Bates.

“We had a solid first half and were able to compete at a high level” noted Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Brett Allen. “We were playing our first game after an extended delay in our season, and we had some mistakes that with more practice and competitions coming, we look forward to improving on.”

Bates trailed Colby by three, down 1-4, halfway through the first half. However, Jordyn Tveter ’22 scored off of her own draw control with 16:24 left in the first half, beginning a 3-1 Bates run. Tveter then went on to lead the Bobcats with six draw controls.

Co-captain Summer Dias ’21 was a key player for the Bobcats with two goals, one assist, and five draw controls. She scored her second goal at the 13:37 mark of the first half, and after a nearly 10 minute scoreless stretch, co-captain Margaret Smith ’21 scored the Bobcat’s fourth goal with 5:18 remaining.

The Mules ended the first half with a 7-4 lead over the Bobcats. Colby scored two goals in the opening minutes of the second half. Dias had a strong start to the half as well, winning the second draw and feeding co-captain Kathryn Grennon ’21 for Bates’ final goal. Grennon’s goal narrowed the gap to 9-5 with 25:30 remaining, but the Mules went on to score nine more unanswered goals before the game ended, showing why they are the eighth best team in the country.

“It was our first game playing with a new defensive system and some new offensive concepts, and I thought we had some really great moments but also some challenging moments as well,” remarked Coach Allen.

Goalkeeper Cammie Lavoie ’23 played a good game, making 12 saves for the Bobcats compared to Colby’s nine saves. In the end, the Mules significantly outshot the Bobcats, ending the game with a 40-23 margin.

Coach Allen spoke about the game in a positive light. “I’m proud of how our team stuck together and continued to work hard throughout the game,” she said.

The Bobcats will travel to Medford, Mass. this weekend to compete against Tufts on Saturday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. The following day, April 25, Bates will host Connecticut College at 2:00 p.m.