Bobcats beat Colby 65-57 in first Home Game of the Year
March 24, 2021
My name is Katherine Merisotis and I am a member of the class of 2023. I am from a small town in Connecticut called Coventry. I am one of the photographers...
Katherine Merisotis, Photographer
March 24, 2021
My name is Katherine Merisotis and I am a member of the class of 2023. I am from a small town in Connecticut called Coventry. I am one of the photographers...
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.