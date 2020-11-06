Photo Story: Sara Gideon Rallies Bates Students to Vote

Vanessa Paolella, Editor in Chief|November 6, 2020

 

At the start of the event in Kennedy Park, Gideon talked with a few groups of students and posed for photos. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
Blake Shepherd ‘23 and Trixie huddled close for warmth as they wait for Gideon to begin speaking. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
This event was held in partnership with the Bates College Democrats. Co-presidents Sarah King ‘21 (right) and Elise Grossfeld ‘21 (left) introduced Gideon before she spoke. King spoke of the importance of the U.S. Senate election in Maine as a means to alter the balance of power in the Democrats favor. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
Gideon emphasized the importance of the climate crisis and women’s rights in her speech. “There is so much that is going wrong,” Gideon said. However, she believes the issue is deeper than Trump and the GOP. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
Julia Panepinto ‘20, a field organizer for Sara Gideon’s campaign, spoke at the end of the event to encourage students to walk over to City Hall, located next to the park, and vote in the last day of early voting. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
Despite the brisk temperatures, approximately 80 people, mostly students, came out to Gideon’s rally last Friday morning. Bates provided transportation to the event; students also drove their own cars and rode bikes to get to Kennedy Park. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
In a recent survey by The Bates Student, members of the Bates community overwhelmingly supported Gideon’s run for Senate, particularly students. Overall, 85% of the Bates community who voted in Maine said they would vote for Gideon. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)
However, last Wednesday Gideon conceded to Susan Collins, who is on track to win by a margin greater than 5 points. She will go on to represent Maine for a sixth term as the most senior woman in the Senate. (Vanessa Paolella/The Bates Student)

 

 