August 13 student Q&A highlights

Below are some of the highlights from the student Q&A held on Aug. 13. The Bates Student encourages students who want more information on these topics to check out the fall 2020 section of the website, watch the recording of the video online or email the administrators noted below.

Move-In – Molly Newton ’11, Assistant Dean of Students for Residence Life and Health Education

Upperclassmen can change move-in time on Garnet Gateway

First-years were assigned a time but can request a change if necessary

Bates will provide two Bobcat masks at registration

Meals will be available via pick-up in a tent outside of commons. Students will get a colored band according to their arrival time which will designate students’ eating time

Students will also be able to grab snacks for later

Essential items (medical supplies, bedding, ect.) can be picked up at Post & Print during move-in. Students must reach out to Post & Print to identify packages as essential

Post & Print will be open for general pick-up beginning Aug. 29

Working on getting assistance for people to move in (local movers or Batesies)

Summer placement assignments will be released by the end of the day tomorrow

When students receive a negative test result, they can leave quarantine even if their roommate has yet to receive their result

Testing & Contact Tracing – Nick Cooke, Assistant Director of Athletics for Athletic Performance

Anterior nasal swab

Testing center will be in Underhill Arena

If a student feeling ill, they should reach out to Bates Health Services

When a student tests positive, contact tracers will ask a series of questions to students who may have been exposed to determine risk

Contact tracing is a confidential process and Bates will not release the name of the student who has tested positive

According to Josh McIntosh, the Broad Institute has a supply chain with easy to acquire items and Bates has little concern for testing shortages.

email questions to [email protected]

Testing Positive – Erin Foster Zsiga

Quarantine – for students who may have COVID-19

Isolation – Students who are confirmed to have COVID-19

Medical staff will reach out to students daily for symptom check and mental health care

Isolation meals will be delivered to the doorstep of isolation residences

Students will be quarantined if they: Screen positive Were in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19 May have been in an outbreak setting

When in quarantine, students should ask a friend to get their meal

Dining – Christine Schwartz, AVP Dining , Conferences and Campus Events

The Den will not be open this fall

Same menu, same components, but in a different way

Students will not be able to create their own meals

Students must wear a mask the entire time in dining facilities

“Normal” dining schedule will begin Sept. 1. Students will sign up for lunch times during the week of Aug. 24

Students can schedule a different location and time for lunch each day, but can not change it once it is set

Outside dining may be a “series of different styles,” potentially including picnic, anaconda, and/or bistro tables

Students will be able to go back to get as much food as they want, however students may only get lunch during their assigned lunch period

Commons will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends

Dining will monitor traffic and may ask students to wait to enter if the dining facility is too crowded

Dining has not yet located a place for off-campus students to eat during bad weather

Napkin board will be virtual

Dining will continue to reevaluate according to national and state regulatory requirements

Students with special dietary can reach out to Cheryl Lacey ([email protected]) with questions

Public Health Expectations – Carl Steidel, Senior Associate Dean of Students

Violations will be sent through the student conduct office

In the most likely outcome, students will be asked to leave campus to take online classes

Serious offences may result in suspension

If L/A see’s a significant spike, Bates would consider placing more restrictions on leaving campus

Library will be open, although specific details are not yet known

Mental Health Support – Steidel

Appointments will primarily be virtual

In-person sessions will be an option for urgent or crisis concerns as needed

Same day appointments available in the fall

On-call counselor is available at night and weekends, call CAPS and press 0

Students with suggestions or questions should email Steidel ([email protected]) or CAPS ([email protected])

Estimate of Students for Fall – Josh McIntosh, Vice President for Campus Life and Dean of Students

McIntosh said Bates is receiving new email requests daily.

As of last night:

Approximately 1740 students are planning to return (92%)

An estimated 150 students are planning to study remotely (8%)