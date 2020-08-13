August 13 student Q&A highlights
August 13, 2020
Below are some of the highlights from the student Q&A held on Aug. 13. The Bates Student encourages students who want more information on these topics to check out the fall 2020 section of the website, watch the recording of the video online or email the administrators noted below.
Move-In – Molly Newton ’11, Assistant Dean of Students for Residence Life and Health Education
- Upperclassmen can change move-in time on Garnet Gateway
- First-years were assigned a time but can request a change if necessary
- Bates will provide two Bobcat masks at registration
- Meals will be available via pick-up in a tent outside of commons. Students will get a colored band according to their arrival time which will designate students’ eating time
- Students will also be able to grab snacks for later
- Essential items (medical supplies, bedding, ect.) can be picked up at Post & Print during move-in. Students must reach out to Post & Print to identify packages as essential
- Post & Print will be open for general pick-up beginning Aug. 29
- Working on getting assistance for people to move in (local movers or Batesies)
- Summer placement assignments will be released by the end of the day tomorrow
- When students receive a negative test result, they can leave quarantine even if their roommate has yet to receive their result
Testing & Contact Tracing – Nick Cooke, Assistant Director of Athletics for Athletic Performance
- Anterior nasal swab
- Testing center will be in Underhill Arena
- If a student feeling ill, they should reach out to Bates Health Services
- When a student tests positive, contact tracers will ask a series of questions to students who may have been exposed to determine risk
- Contact tracing is a confidential process and Bates will not release the name of the student who has tested positive
- According to Josh McIntosh, the Broad Institute has a supply chain with easy to acquire items and Bates has little concern for testing shortages.
- email questions to [email protected]
Testing Positive – Erin Foster Zsiga
- Quarantine – for students who may have COVID-19
- Isolation – Students who are confirmed to have COVID-19
- Medical staff will reach out to students daily for symptom check and mental health care
- Isolation meals will be delivered to the doorstep of isolation residences
- Students will be quarantined if they:
- Screen positive
- Were in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19
- May have been in an outbreak setting
- When in quarantine, students should ask a friend to get their meal
Dining – Christine Schwartz, AVP Dining , Conferences and Campus Events
- The Den will not be open this fall
- Same menu, same components, but in a different way
- Students will not be able to create their own meals
- Students must wear a mask the entire time in dining facilities
- “Normal” dining schedule will begin Sept. 1. Students will sign up for lunch times during the week of Aug. 24
- Students can schedule a different location and time for lunch each day, but can not change it once it is set
- Outside dining may be a “series of different styles,” potentially including picnic, anaconda, and/or bistro tables
- Students will be able to go back to get as much food as they want, however students may only get lunch during their assigned lunch period
- Commons will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends
- Dining will monitor traffic and may ask students to wait to enter if the dining facility is too crowded
- Dining has not yet located a place for off-campus students to eat during bad weather
- Napkin board will be virtual
- Dining will continue to reevaluate according to national and state regulatory requirements
- Students with special dietary can reach out to Cheryl Lacey ([email protected]) with questions
Public Health Expectations – Carl Steidel, Senior Associate Dean of Students
- Violations will be sent through the student conduct office
- In the most likely outcome, students will be asked to leave campus to take online classes
- Serious offences may result in suspension
- If L/A see’s a significant spike, Bates would consider placing more restrictions on leaving campus
- Library will be open, although specific details are not yet known
Mental Health Support – Steidel
- Appointments will primarily be virtual
- In-person sessions will be an option for urgent or crisis concerns as needed
- Same day appointments available in the fall
- On-call counselor is available at night and weekends, call CAPS and press 0
- Students with suggestions or questions should email Steidel ([email protected]) or CAPS ([email protected])
Estimate of Students for Fall – Josh McIntosh, Vice President for Campus Life and Dean of Students
McIntosh said Bates is receiving new email requests daily.
As of last night:
Approximately 1740 students are planning to return (92%)
An estimated 150 students are planning to study remotely (8%)
Vanessa Paolella '21 is the current Editor in Chief of The Student.
At Bates, she majors in geology with a strong interest in environmental geochemistry,...
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.