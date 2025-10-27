AI or A+? ChatGPT in the Hands of Bates Students

In a survey taken by The Digital Education Council, it was found that 86% of students are using AI for their work, with 54% of them using it weekly. With the rise of AI in traditional spaces, students are not only keeping up and using it in the classroom, but they’re also experimenting with how useful AI can be elsewhere.

AI doesn’t just end in the library; some students are even turning to AI to seek advice, with some students sharing that they go as far as asking ChatGPT for relationship advice. When students are in dilemmas and want unbiased advice on college situationships, friendship drama, or anything in between, they feel strongest turning to AI, viewing it as less of a search engine and more of an AI advice line.

“ChatGPT is great for helping me weigh out difficult decisions. When I need help figuring out the pros and cons of a situation, AI helps me consider all the important details,” Kaitlyn O’Shaugnessy ‘26 said.

Ethically, AI raises concerns not only in the classroom but also socially. AI’s ability to answer not only homework questions but also relationship-defining questions raises the question: How much is too much? ChatGPT invites users to share and overshare, eliminating opportunities for self-awareness.

While Sarah Lieber ‘26 doesn’t use AI as a shoulder to lean on, she finds versatile ways to use it, from proofreading her work to perfecting her color palette. “I don’t use AI often, but when I do, it’s to help me understand harder topics in my classes. I also asked it to do my color analysis once, so now I know what season I am!”

AI is quickly becoming essential for students, helping with everything from academics to personal advice. While it’s quick and useful, it also brings drawbacks that are harmful to users. As students turn to AI for answers, we must wonder: Are we asking the right questions?