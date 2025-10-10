The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

A Bates Student’s Guide to Voting in Lewiston

Jamie Shelton, Contributing Writer
October 10, 2025
Carly Philpott
“I Voted” stickers on a Bates Votes table outside Commons on Sept. 17. The 2024 general election features federal and state offices as well as several ballot issues for Mainers.

On November 4, voters across the country will be deciding important questions. From selecting elected representatives at the federal, state and municipal levels to state-specific ballot measures, there’s a lot of change that can happen this fall.

For any U.S. citizen who will be 18 years or older by election day, participation in the electoral process through voting is a key part of civic engagement. Voting is integral to a functioning democracy. This key process enables each citizen to share their voice, engage with policies that affect them and hold public officials accountable.

Eligible students are allowed to vote where they reside, whether that’s on campus during the school year, or in their home community outside of the school year. Some may vote where they feel most connected. Others may know there are specific elections and issues they want to have an impact on. Resources like Vote411 sponsored by the League of Women Voters, and the Harward Center’s Bates Voter Guide can help connect students to local information, whether you are voting absentee or voting in local Maine elections. 

Importantly, Bates students need to re-register every single year, assuming they have moved dorms. Each Bates dorm has a specific physical street address that must be used when registering. Students wanting to vote in Lewiston can register online, by mail and in-person at city hall or the DMV by October 14. 

Registration is also available in-person up to and including Election Day (November 4). If you are considering voting outside of Lewiston this fall, check the updated Bates Absentee Voting Guide put together by Bates Votes. 

In Maine, early voting has already started. You can vote in-person at the City Hall anytime between now and Election Day. You can also request absentee ballots at least 5 days before the election. These must be either mailed in or turned into the municipal clerk by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person voting will be open on Election Day, November 4. Throughout the day, student walking groups organized by Bates Votes, clubs and sports teams go to the polls together. The Bates campus is split between Wards 1, 2 and 3, so a student’s designated polling location will either be Lewiston Armory or Montello School. 

Students will need their Bates ID and the Voter Registration Badge on Garnet Gateway to vote. Anyone living off campus will also require a piece of mail, such as a bill or utility, sent to their residential address.

This year, Lewiston voters will be deciding on two ballot initiatives as well as city council and school committee representatives. Ballot initiative No.1 proposes restrictions to absentee voting, voter ID and other changes to election processes. Ballot initiative No. 2 proposes the gun safety measure known as a “Red Flag” protection law. 

This year, Lewiston voters will be deciding on two ballot initiatives. No.1 proposes restrictions to absentee voting, voter ID and other changes to election processes. Specifically, this initiative eliminates ways to request and return absentee ballots, restricts eligibility for absentee voting and requires additional photo ID among other changes. 

No. 2 proposes the gun safety measure known as a “Red Flag” protection law which allows family or household members to petition courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having dangerous weapons if the person poses physical danger to themselves or others. You can also find additional information through the Bates Voter Guide, coordinated through the Harward Center, or on the nonpartisan Maine Monitor

City council and school committee elections are specific to each Ward. This information is covered in the Bates Voter Guide, but can also be found on the City of Lewiston’s Elections webpage.

To look at the ballot ahead of time, visit the Upcoming Elections page on the Maine Department of the Secretary of State. The Bates Student will continue to cover the upcoming election, including further information about each initiative.

For any questions about the voting process as a Bates student, Bates Votes is a great resource. Bates Votes is a nationally-recognized, nonpartisan, student-led voting initiative designed to connect all eligible students to the resources they need to exercise their right to vote. They are available at the Harward Center or via email [email protected] to support you with any questions you have about your voting process.

The Bates Voter Guide will be available as soon as October 20.

