1 in 1800 Spotlight: Amanda Yolles on Club Sailing, Independent Ski Film and the Bates Community

A few times a semester The Student brainstorms students to spotlight in the Features section, specifically touching on what they do on campus, what Bates has meant to them, and so much more. For the first student spotlight of the 2025-2026 school year, The Student has chosen Amanda Yolles ’26, an Environmental Studies major and Education minor from San Francisco, California. In this article, Amanda talks about her involvement with Bates Club Sailing, her independent ski film, and her engagement in the Lewiston Elementary Schools.

What made you choose Bates?

I was looking for a small liberal arts school because I came from such a small high in the Bay Area. I was looking to sail in college which is what kind of led me to the East Coast in the first place. I was touring all the Maine schools and did a tour of the 20 schools all the way from New York. It was great to see them but there were no students on campus at the time because it was COVID.

My dad’s friend’s daughter went here and she gave us a tour. The one thing that stuck with me from my tour was that she said that all the kids here are really nice and just good people, and that is what really drew me to Bates in the first place. It had checked all my boxes, the sailing team, environmental studies program, small school, but the fact that the people were just really nice was what made me choose it.

What are you involved in on campus?

I started sailing at Bates my freshman year and then I became the captain my sophomore year. It has been really fun but a lot of work. We sail at Taylor Pond just 10 minutes away from Bates and it has been such an amazing experience.

I recently finished an independent ski film that I created and I just went to my first film festival for it. It has been a really cool opportunity to meet a lot of different people in the Bates Community and also in Maine. I got to film, network and talk about skiing, and it was awesome to connect with female skiers on campus specifically. And I think there is room to do another showing this spring so that is super exciting.

I am also popping in and out of clubs like Club Tennis, JSU and in the winter I work as a ski patrol at Lost Valley. Lastly, I work as a department assistant for the Education Department. I will be making a new course and then being the teacher assistant for it in the spring.

What have been a few of your favorite memories at Bates?

I remember so vividly my sophomore year, living on Frye street and all of my friends living in different houses, walking to Commons together, sitting on the porches just people watching. I feel like that’s been one of my favorite memories just living in this little community with all these people that you know was really special.

For sailing we have this really big scavenger hunt at the end of the season and I feel like that is when people really bond. That is also a favorite memory of mine at Bates.

If there is one thing Bates could do differently, what would it be?

I don’t think I would change anything. I am sure there are things I regret or people I could spend more time with, but I am really happy with my experience and what led me to where I am and my friends. It all kind of happens for a reason!

How have you gotten involved in the Lewiston Community during your time at Bates?

Since I was a first year, I got my first placement in the elementary school as a part of my education class and that is what really made me fall in love with teaching and what made me want to be an education minor.

I’ve worked in Pre-K, kindergarten, third grade and fourth grade, and then I worked for EPA, which was a funded grant to teach climate science in fourth grade classrooms in Lewiston.

Most recently, I worked as a volunteer with Jamie Fairchild ‘24, who started full time teaching a year after she graduated. It was really special to work with her because I was able to see how she became a teacher after Bates which was super awesome.

The Lewiston Public School System is so resilient, the kids are amazing, it really teaches you how to become a great teacher, and how to give students the support they need. It has been one of my favorite parts at Bates because you get to get out in the community and get to spend your morning hanging out with kids, which is one of the best things ever. This experience made me realize I want to be a teacher.

Lastly, what is your thesis about and do you have any plans in store for post graduation?

I am writing a two-semester thesis about outdoor education as a framework for climate change resilience and how outdoor education can foster environmental stewardship, creativity, interconnectedness, in this world that is about to be hit with many more climate disasters. It goes in tandem with the course I am creating for the education department. The course is called ‘Outdoor Education and Wellbeing” and it is super cool because I can combine my two academic interests.

I want to be an outdoor preschool teacher after I graduate because I worked at one in Camden, Maine, last Short Term and I was there for two months. I loved it. The kids were taking nap time in hammocks and taking them on little hikes. It was overall such a good experience and made me really want to do that after graduating.

Editor’s Note: Yolles’ answers have been edited for length and clarity.