LIVE ELECTION UPDATES | Full Results List: King Wins Senate Seat, House Race Too Close to Call; Bates Begins to Process

At 4 p.m. today, Bates students and staff pored into Memorial Commons to share cheese and crackers, watch Kamala Harris’s concession speech and listen to a panel of Bates Politics professors speak about yesterday’s presidential election. It was a scene of teary eyes, trembling hugs and multiple instances of professors becoming choked up while speaking to students.
Blanketing the room was a sense of dull shell-shock. The panel was titled “What Do We Know?,” and as recently as yesterday most professors expected to be speculating about a presidential race that would not yet be called. ““I thought I was going to be talking about something very different,” Prof. Steve Engel admitted to students.
Prof. Clarisa Perez-Armendariz spoke first, outlining what did and what did not happen yesterday. Many of the country’s darkest fears did not come true: there was no widespread political violence, no large-scale fraud and no systemic attacks on the electoral system.
What did happen was a “phenomenal election process” that engaged record numbers of voters. “It was so vibrant,” she said, and “celebratory.” On the global stage, America continues in its role as a beacon of participatory democracy: “We can show the world that it happened.”
Prof. Engel was less joyful. As a professor of constitutional law and a scholar of reproductive rights, Engel worried publicly about the future of his teaching career. For instance, several days of his classes would be illegal in Florida public universities under the state’s Stop WOKE Act, he said. He worried about future extensions of those laws to other states, at one point becoming overwhelmed with emotion.
Engel also criticized the lack of concrete policy statements from the Trump campaign (“voters had rational information on one side and platitudes on the other”) and lamented that negative emotions can mobilize voters to go to the polls in a way that hope cannot. “It’s really shitty that fear and anger is such a motivator,” he said. “That makes me feel really bad.”
Finally, Chair of the Politics Department Prof. John Baughman provided an analysis of voting trends. The U.S. seems to be undergoing secular shift, he said — a political science term for a widespread ideological shift, not limited to one community or region. Across the country and across demographic groups, voters expressed a preference not just for Trump but for Republican candidates more generally.
Prof. Baughman acknowledged that in several states, voters elected right-wing lawmakers while simultaneously approving more progressive measures, like the abortion-rights referendums that passed in seven states last night. Even so, Democrats will have to respond to what looks like a sweeping conservative mandate, he said.
The night ended with a round of questions from students and community members. Several shared personal identities, including as members of the LGBTQ community and immigrant families, and worried what their futures will look like under the next Trump administration. Professors tried to reassure students, but sometimes could not summon up more than grim solidarity: “That’s a legitimate worry.”