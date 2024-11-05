LIVE ELECTION UPDATES | Full Results List: King Wins Senate Seat, House Race Too Close to Call; Bates Begins to Process

Zoe is a Junior from Philadelphia, PA and a double major in History and Classical and Medieval Studies. In her free time, Zoe enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, volunteering, going to the beach, cooking, or playing/watching sports.

Previously, Zoe served as a staff writer for The Student as a first year and Managing News Editor her Sophomore year. She is also on the Bates Women’s Lacrosse team, and is an active mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maine.