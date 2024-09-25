International Students Share Perspectives on U.S. Election

International students gathered to talk about their thoughts on America’s upcoming election in a discussion led by Dean James Reese on Sept. 12, intending to share varying perspectives on U.S. democracy from different parts of the world. Reese, the International Students Adviser, previously held this event for the 2016 presidential election.

According to Reese, the goal of the event was for international students to find ways to get involved with the election. Associate Director of Democratic Engagement and Student Activism Jenna Dela Cruz Vendil encouraged students to participate in Bates Votes, a student-led initiative that provides support for students in understanding and exercising their right to vote, managed by the Harward Center.

Students discussed how most people in their home countries were much more concerned with their inter-country politics and their own lives than with the U.S. election. Many students noted that the presidential candidates are being judged by their personalities rather than their policies. Students agreed that the candidates are seen as ‘idols’ more than as potential leaders of our country.

This discussion occurred days after the debate between presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, and many students commented on the different ways each candidate presented themselves on the stage, and how they were drawn to certain mannerisms. Many students noted the difference between Harris and President Joe Biden’s debate performance and the energy difference in the democratic party after Biden decided to step down.

International students are deeply affected by the American election, both in their home countries and here at Bates, leading many students to emphasize the impact America has globally, specifically the isolationist approach Trump may take on if elected.

As the discussion concluded, we spoke to a few students further about their opinions on the election.

Oleksii Sverbyvus ‘27 shared that he most supports Harris’s policies and stated, “This election will not only affect American people, but it will affect the entire world.”