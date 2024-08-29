The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

The Insider’s Guide to Club Sports at Bates

Madeline Cournyer, Assistant Arts & Leisure Editor
August 29, 2024

Many students come to Bates having played sports throughout high school and want to continue their athletic involvement. For some, this may look like competing on one of the college’s 32 varsity teams as either a recruited athlete or a walk-on, but there are also several opportunities to engage at the club level. Club sports offer students community, exploration, and a chance to get out into the greater Lewiston-Auburn area. During my first year at Bates, I found myself on the tennis courts, sailing at Taylor Pond, and night skiing at Lost Valley. Since most teams only practice a couple of times a week it’s super easy to be a part of multiple different ones. Whether it was playing King of the Court or mixed doubles at club tennis or showing up to the first sailing practice completely clueless as to how to rig a boat, these experiences helped me find my footing at Bates. Many clubs also put on team dinners and socials making it easier to feel a part of the palpable campus community. 

Perhaps one of the most memorable experiences of my first year was when club ski racing took a trip to Sunday River for a Giant Slalom (GS) race. Although I practically grew up on skis, I’d never actually raced before. After some encouragement from a friend of mine and some upperclassmen in the club, I gave it a shot and my eyes were opened to a new element of the sport. The heightened adrenaline rush at the starting gate as I listened to another Bates student count me off was surreal. When the course began to narrow I saw the rest of the team standing behind the finish line cheering and snapping photos. The comradery was truly alive that day. Skiing is a special sport and being able to do it with other die-hards has been incredible.

No matter what paths you choose to embark on when you arrive at Bates you really can’t go wrong. At the beginning of every semester after the first day of classes, the Office of Campus Life puts on a club fair that gives new and returning students the chance to learn about many of the extracurricular opportunities at Bates. Coldfront Ultimate Frisbee, Club Hockey, and the Outing Club are popular choices but feel free to look into the wide variety of options because there are truly so many. 

Regardless if you’ve been playing a sport your whole life or are just looking to try something new there are numerous avenues awaiting your exploration. Intramural teams like dodgeball and kickball tend to form during the year, so joining something later on is also a possibility. All clubs at Bates are looking for new members so don’t hesitate to reach out and go after the things that excite you. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Bates Student
$0
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Destigmatizing Mental Wellness in Your First Year at Bates
Destigmatizing Mental Wellness in Your First Year at Bates
The Bates Student Employment Office at 215 College Street
Do The Bobcat Hustle: A Guide to On-Campus Employment
Beyond the Books: Five Little-Known Items You Can Check Out from the Library
Beyond the Books: Five Little-Known Items You Can Check Out from the Library
President Garry Jenkins holding a picture of him and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Let's Get Personal: A Chat with Garry W. Jenkins
Gathering around the fire pit, playing icebreaker games and getting to know each other.
Tips for Making the Most of AESOP
Answering the Tough First-Year Questions
Answering the Tough First-Year Questions
Donate to The Bates Student
$0
$750
Contributed
Our Goal