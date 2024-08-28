Do The Bobcat Hustle: A Guide to On-Campus Employment

A core tenet of the Bates ethos is finding “the joy and power that arise from aligning who [you] are with what [you] do”. This comes directly from Bates’ own Center for Purposeful Work, a name any Batesie is to be familiar with.

Purposeful work manifests itself in many ways: funding unpaid work for students, engaging employers with groups on campus, and bringing in speakers and events; all in the aim of promoting fulfilling professional development. I want to focus on just one of those ways, student employment. Across campus, Batesies are working all manner of jobs: in Commons, the library, or in classrooms. From being campus greenhouse tenders, to The Bates Bobcat, students have a variety of ways to get involved on campus, while building their resume.

No matter what kind of position you seek, the first step in your employment journey as a Bates student will start with the Student Employment Office, also known as the SEO. The SEO’s page on the Bates website has all the resources you need to take your first steps in getting employed at Bates. Primary of these resources is Handshake.

Like other job search sites, such as Indeed or LinkedIn, Handshake will be your hub for all things Bates job search. Not only are all on campus jobs listed on the site, but also other work opportunities outside of campus.

For incoming students, you should receive details about your Bates Handshake account prior to arriving on campus in mid-August. Through your Bates College account, you can see the resources Purposeful Work and the SEO have. Once you have logged into Handshake, you will see a banner similar to this one at the top of your page:

By clicking on the banner, it will take you to the landing page with all of Bates’ resources, from jobs on campus as well as internship and short-term work opportunities for Bates students as well.

Now with the technical nit-and-grit out of the way, what makes for successful employment at Bates? Like most other jobs, it starts with a resume and cover letter.

Pro Tip: Handshake will save your resume/cover letter to your account. When applying for jobs, just click on the drop-down menu in the apply screen to quickly add your documents for fast and easy applying!

For first time employees at Bates, there is some additional information required before you are able to start. In order to be in a paid position at the school you need to complete the BWA, or the Bates Work Authorization process. This is standard paperwork for a job application. You will need to electronically sign your W-4 and your W-4ME for state authorization to work, and your I-9. The SEO has a wonderful flow-chart of the process you can follow as well.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to check what documents you need to bring for your I-9! You can read more about what document you can bring for proof of identity at this link.

The next step is to set up direct deposit via Garnet Gateway. All student employees of Bates need to have a direct deposit set up in order to be paid by the school. Once you’ve done that, and scheduled an appointment with the SEO for a physical presentation for your I-9, you’re all set, the rest is between you and your supervisor on campus!

Pro Tip: Once you’ve completed your BWA once, you only need to send verification from your supervisor to confirm your eligibility to work at Bates in future years.

Now, some FAQs and quick info about what it’s like to work on campus:

The big one, what is pay like?

Across the board all positions are paid, at the Maine state minimum wage (currently 14.15 an hour). Pay is bi-weekly, and hours will be logged on Garnet Gateway, via the time-sheets section.

Pro Tip: If you work multiple jobs, don’t forget to do separate timesheets for each of them! When in the time entry page, just hit the drop-down menu to change which position you are filling out time for.

Scheduling

Typically, your schedule will be set with your supervisor, with the goal of accommodating your academic and extra-curricular obligations. Keep in mind that students at Bates are only allowed to work 20 hours a week! This is combined across any positions a student has, should there be multiple.

Finally, what’s the scoop on the best jobs to get on campus?

Across campus, students tend to enjoy positions that have them working with other students, as well as a more relaxed work-flow that allows them to handle school work while on the clock. Some popular positions are found in the library, where you will almost always see students behind the desk at circulation and IT. Students who find themselves near Merrill may be interested in working the desk at the gym, while others may work over in Olin, helping manage practice rooms for musicians. However, I highly recommend looking at the offers currently available on Handshake! There’s always some really interesting positions available, so keep an eye out! (For example, see this offer to be a vivarium worker!)

All in all, working on campus is a great way to get engaged on campus, meet other students, develop professional skills and also make some money in the process.