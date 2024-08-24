Tips for Making the Most of AESOP

It was a warm evening at the start of September in 2022 when I found myself sitting in a circle with ten new faces, playing an icebreaker game and feeling more than a little self-conscious. Just the day before, I had moved into my new home, said goodbye to my parents and started on this exciting new chapter in my life. But as I turned this latest page, it felt like the text was written in a different language I couldn’t decipher. Everything was new and unfamiliar. I didn’t know anyone’s name.

Feeling this way during your first moments in college is entirely normal. The first few hours of your Annual Entering Student Orientation Program trip, or AESOP might be awkward as everyone searches for their place in this new community. But I promise you, you’re not alone in this. If you take a few deep breaths, try to let go of the anxiety that accompanies new endeavors and fully embrace the experience, you’ll find yourself part of an amazing AESOP trip, just like I did.

AESOP offers incoming first-years thrilling small-group adventures that foster inclusivity, forge lasting friendships and provide a warm welcome into the close-knit Bates community. Once I fully embraced having fun, exploring the unfamiliar and building new friendships, my AESOP trip became so engaging and inspiring that the following year I became a co-leader for a Community Engagement AESOP trip. I’m thrilled to be leading another trip this fall, this time exploring the city of Portland. These unforgettable trips only last three days and two nights. So, as a seasoned “AESOPee” and AESOP leader, I’ve picked up some valuable tips to help you fully enjoy every moment. Here’s a quick guide to help you make the most out of your AESOP experience:

Be open and engaged: AESOP is all about connecting with your peers. Be open to meeting new people and trying new things. Engage with your group members; this is an excellent opportunity to form lasting friendships. During my own AESOP trip, Moosehead Base Camping, I made meaningful and lasting friendships with incredible people I never would have met if it weren’t for AESOP bringing us together.

Learn from your leaders: Your student leaders are there to support you and share their knowledge. Don’t hesitate to reach out to them for advice, tips, or stories. During my AESOP trip, I learned so much from my two upperclassmen leaders. Their insights and experiences provided me with genuine and insightful advice. And remember, their support doesn’t end with the trip—they will continue to be valuable resources of knowledge and encouragement throughout your entire college experience!

Embrace the outdoors: Take this chance to enjoy the natural beauty around you. Whether it’s hiking, camping, lake-chilling or simply sitting outside on the beautiful Bates campus, connect with your new home and surroundings!

Pack smart and light: AESOP trips take place all over Maine and New Hampshire and include everything from film-making to rock climbing; knitting and surfing to dancing. So, pack according to your trip’s official packing list and only bring only the essentials!

Be prepared for anything: Weather can be unpredictable, and itineraries can change. Stay flexible and bring a positive attitude, even if things don’t go exactly as planned. Sometimes the unexpected moments are the most memorable!

Respect the environment: Practice Leave No Trace principles, which include minimizing your impact on nature, being mindful of your surroundings, packing all trash, and respecting local wildlife and plants. Everywhere you go, you are a representative of Bates College!

Forget your phone: Most trips will require you to leave your phone behind. However, even if it is not a requirement, I advise everyone to ditch their phones. Phones take you out of the present moment. Instead of scrolling through social media or texting friends, get to know your group members and peers, play games and soak up the moment. If you want to take pictures during your trip, bring a camera!

Take care of yourself: It’s important to stay hydrated, eat well and get enough rest. Don’t hesitate to speak up if you’re feeling unwell or need a break. Your well-being is crucial to having a great experience. Communicate your needs to your trip leaders. Advocate for yourself, because your health and comfort are our top priority!

Reflect and enjoy: Take time to reflect on your experiences and what you’ve learned about yourself and others. Enjoy the journey, celebrate the connections you’ve made, and carry this positive energy into your first year at Bates.