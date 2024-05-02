BREAKING NEWS Individual Identified for “Inappropriate Grabbing” near the Bonney Science Center

At 12:36 p.m. an individual was identified for having “inappropriately grabbed” a student following a Campus Safety investigation according to a text notification sent to students.

This update comes after a campus-wide text blast sent to students at 1:34 a.m. this morning saying that there was a “sexual assault reported near Bonney Science. Avoid the area. Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Updates to follow.”

According to the college, following this text blast, “Campus Safety and Lewiston Police Department began a search of the area near the Bonney Science Center on the western side of the Bates campus.”

Man Detained by Lewiston Police Department for Indecent Exposure

Students received a second update at 4:02 a.m. saying that Campus Safety and the Lewiston Police were unable to identify a subject. The message asked students to remain vigilant.

The situation was resolved approximately 12 hours after the initial text message at 12:36 p.m. with campus safety reporting that an individual had been identified and that “there is no threat to [the] community.”

They also clarified that the situation involved a student being inappropriately grabbed by an individual. It was not clarified whether the individual was a member of the Bates community or not.

According to a statement by the college given to The Student, “Inappropriate grabbing falls in the realm of sexual assault under the Clery Act, thus a timely alert was sent to the community.”

The college added that, “Following the investigation and identification, we have determined there is currently no threat to the Bates community from this incident.”

The college does not believe that this morning’s incident was related to previous incidents where students received notice of a man being detained for indecent exposure on campus.