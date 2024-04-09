Fiesta P’al Mundo, A Night of Joy and Celebration

On the night of Saturday, Mar. 30, the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall was abuzz as students filed into their seats for Fiesta P’al Mundo, the Raíces Unidas annual Latin American cultural showcase.

Raíces Unidas, Bates’ Latinx Club, hosts the showcase each year to celebrate Latinx culture, people, and traditions. This year’s theme was “Latinx Fiesta,” and according to the evening’s emcee, Aleisha Martinez ‘26, “symbolizes the party that it is to be Latinx.”

The group collaborated with Lewiston High School, Bates Hispanic Studies, Latin American and Latinx Studies, Theater and Dance Departments, the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Harward Center for Community Partnerships, the Office of Intercultural Education, and the Bates Arts Collaborative.

The showcase opened with an indigenous group performance from Mexico group, Cetiliztli Nauhcampa. The family group, based in the New York metropolitan area, conducted both a prayer to honor the elements of earth, fire, water, and air and a traditional dance.

Following the performance, an introductory video created by Danny Zuniga ‘25 and Alex Nevares ‘24 played. The video highlighted Latino students’ experiences and reflections on their culture and favorite traditions.

The showcase included spoken word poetry, dances, and singing performances from both Bates and Lewiston High School students.

The final performance of the evening was a “Latinx Fusion Dance” choreographed by Nairobi Carrillo, a visiting dance coach from Costa Rica. According to Carrillo, this showcase was her first time working with a college.

“I really like to see people, how they enjoy our culture. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a part of it,” said Carillo. “It means something to us.”

After closing remarks from Raices Unidas board members, audience members were invited on stage to participate in hitting a piñata.

The event captured the joy, pride, and spirit of Latin American culture at Bates, creating a space for learning and celebration for the wider community.