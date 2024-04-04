The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

College Close, Classes Canceled and Power Outages

Zoe Schaedle, Managing News Editor
April 4, 2024
Photo+of+the+snowy+quad+this+morning.+
Ella Beiser
Photo of the snowy quad this morning.

At 9:08 a.m. the Bates community received an email from Geoffrey Swift, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Treasurer describing several power outages suffered by the college due to a “nor-easter” that hit the state late night. Lewiston, Maine received almost 7 inches of snow with snowfall expected to continue up to 17 inches according to various weather services. 

The buildings without power include: Commons, Hedge Hall, Olin Arts Center, Roger Williams, and athletics and several residential buildings. 

Per the email sent to the community, all classes are canceled. The email notified students that access to the dining services in Commons and Ladd library will be available, but limited. 

Christine Schwartz, Associate Vice President for Dining, Conferences and Campus Events notified students that Commons is on generator power supporting limited equipment. 

Her email outlined dining adjustments including moving to paper plates and disposable utensils. Schwartz included that the Pasta Bar, Brick Oven, waffle station, toasters and beverage stations including coffee are not operating. The Grill, Bobcat Bar, Vegan Station and Salad Bar remain open. 

“We are hopeful that power will be reinstated soon, but have plans in place to provide service should the outage last longer than expected,” Schwartz concluded in her email. 

A follow-up email from Schwartz described shorter dining hall hours of operation with Commons closing at 8:00 P.M. as opposed to 9:00 P.M. 

Only employees designated in advance as being “essential” will report to work including the groundskeeping team who will prioritize clearing “core campus pedestrian corridors” like Alumni Walk and the Bardwell parking areas. Students are advised to see the email from David Chick, Campus Safety Officer and Parking Coordinator for questions regarding lot availability. 

Swift concluded his email saying that Bates will continue to keep the college community informed about any updates regarding the weather and power outage situation.  
A swastika was found drawn on the inside of an elevator in Hathorn Hall. This is the second incident this year where a swastika was found drawn on school property.
About the Contributor
Zoe Schaedle, Managing News Editor
Zoe is a Sophomore from Philadelphia, PA. She is currently undecided, but is leaning towards a double major in History and Classical and Medieval Studies. In her free time, Zoe enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, volunteering, going to the beach, cooking, or playing/watching sports.    Previously, Zoe served as a staff writer for The Student as a first year. She is also on the Bates Women’s Lacrosse team, and is an active mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maine.

