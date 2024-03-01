1,500 Gallons of Vegetable Oil Spill in Merrill Parking Lot

Students received an emergency notification of a cooking oil spill near the Cutten Maintenance Center at 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 28.

According to the notification, the Merrill lot was closed to traffic while authorities worked to clean up the spill.

According to a statement issued to The Student from Campus Safety, the spill occurred during a routine delivery by one of the college’s vendors. Approximately 1,500 gallons of a recycled vegetable oil product, LR 100, was spilled into the lot.

“The spill occurred while the driver was offloading the fuel into our storage tank. The truck’s capacity is 6,300 gallons,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “There was a very small amount of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) mixed into the recycled vegetable oil product, about 10 gallons. This mix enables the IRS to track biofuel distribution (biofuels are not subject to federal excise tax).”

The spill did not result in any injuries or danger to the community. “The Lewiston Fire Department responded and helped as we coordinated the cleanup effort, including blocking drains in the area,” the statement continued.

Environmental Health and Safety, Facilities Services, the Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Lewiston worked together to clean up the spill.

Though the clean up is mostly complete, a power washing of the area has been scheduled for March 1.