Bates Triumphs Over Bowdoin in ‘Electric’ Matchup, Despite Fall to Colby

After a heavily anticipated rivalry matchup, Bates Women’s Basketball emerged triumphant over Bowdoin on Feb. 2, 57-72. Drawing a massive crowd, Bates packed Alumni Gymnasium to deliver a tense win against the NESCAC rival.

Going into the game, Bowdoin had lost just one game and ranked 10th in the nation. Bates was undefeated at home and in conference play. When the two schools last met in a neutral game on Dec. 4, Bowdoin won 68-48. This time, there was an undeniable pressure on Bates to perform, although Head Coach Alison Montgomery said she kept her approach the same as the rest of the team’s 19-2 season so far.

“I think we just wanted to treat it like any other game,” Montgomery said. “I don’t want them to feel a different kind of pressure, I just want them to stay really consistent. They’ve been really just committed to our process instead of outcomes.”

Bowdoin took the lead initially, winning by 5 points after seven minutes and 31 seconds in the first quarter. But Bates quickly answered, pulling ahead shortly after and remaining in the lead for much of the game. Bates led the game in scoring for three out of four quarters. The teams each drew several fouls.

“We’re always super physical, especially with Bowdoin,” center-forward Elsa Daulerio ‘26 said. “I think definitely, maybe a little bit of the rivalry [contributed], but we both wanted a win really bad.”

Daulerio was among the biggest scorers in the game, nabbing 14 points for Bates. Also with 14 points was guard Sarah Hughes ‘27, and guard Morgan Kennedy ‘24 was the top scorer of either team with 19.

Montgomery also credited strong defense in the victory, especially that of guard Alexandra Long ‘25, who led the game with four blocks.

“There’s just so many defensive moments that stood out. I think we’ve been a really good defensive team all year,” Montgomery said. “[Long] is kind of a locked-down defender, and she was able to really contain their best player, who scored 26 against us in our first matchup.”

After halftime, the teams got more physical and the game sped up. In a big fourth quarter moment, Hughes sunk a three pointer, which Montgomery said allowed her a “little exhale” of confidence.

“It was electric,” Hughes said of her late-game basket. “It feels really awesome to be able to impact the game as a freshman.”

Hughes credited the big crowds as a motivator throughout the game, saying that “they gave us the energy we needed to pull through.” Daulerio agreed.

“Alumni is just simply the best place to play ever for me,” Daulerio said. “This crowd tonight was just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Sporting an “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” t-shirt alongside her fellow coaches, Montgomery added what crowds like Friday’s mean for the world of women’s sports, especially as NCAA women’s basketball garners more and more attention. On Saturday, Bates women’s basketball celebrated National Girls & Women In Sports Day.

“People can come out here and be inspired by what they’re doing,” Montgomery said. “And whether that’s young girls aspiring to be an athlete or it’s just our community members that come in to have a little joy and a little fun, that’s what we wanted to celebrate.”