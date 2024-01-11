The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Bates Student
The Bates Student

BREAKING NEWS: Unidentified Man Exposes himself to Student

Ella Beiser, Editor-in-Chief
January 11, 2024
Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student

A man exposed himself to a student outside of Olin Arts Center near Lake Andrews at around 6:59 p.m. today according to an email from Campus Safety.

The email was sent by Campus Safety Shift Supervisor Sean Bilodeau at 8:42 p.m. and was shared with all students. 

The individual was described in the email as a “white male who is approximately 5’8” to 5’9” and wearing a green hoodie and a medical face mask.”

Campus Safety believes this man has previously performed a similar act in that area of campus. 

“We can not be certain that it is the same individual from the previous incidents, the individual did have a similar description, but could not be identified,” Bilodeau said in an email to the Bates Student.

According to Bilodeau, Campus Safety and the Lewiston Police Department are collaborating in the search for this individual and asks students to report anyone who matches the description to their office at 207-786-6111.

 “I ask that you take extra care to be aware of your surroundings as you move around campus, especially during the late evening and early morning hours,” Bilodeau said in his email. 

Bilodeau emphasized that the safe ride or escort program is always available to students at 207-786-6254 should they ever feel unsafe. Additionally, students may access immediate counseling with ProtoCall at 207-786-6200 and press “0” or contact Residence Life Coordinators at 207-786-6254.

Last update Jan. 11 at 10:05 p.m.
About the Contributor
Ella Beiser, Editor-in-Chief
Ella is a Junior from Chicago double majoring in Politics and Hispanic Studies. In her free time, Ella enjoys hosting a WRBC radio show, working in the greenhouse and biking around Lewiston. She is the Editor in Chief of The Student and previously served as an Assistant News Editor and Assistant Features Editor for The Student. She freelances for her local newspaper the South Side Weekly, has been published in the Maine Monitor and Vocalo Radio and in summer 2023 she was a reporting intern for the Lewiston Sun Journal.

