Listen to the Music: Music Options on Campus

Music is a fantastic medium for expression, and Bates has many opportunities for those of you yearning for a musical outlet. You can audition for any of Bates’ five a cappella groups. These include two all-gender groups, The Crosstones and TakeNote; the all-male groups, the Deansmen and the Manic Optimists; and Bates’ only all-female group, the Merimanders. You’ll have the chance to watch them perform at the a cappella Puddle Concert during the first week of the semester. Look out for these groups at the Club Fair in September to sign up for auditions!

For Batesies who are members of student bands (or interested in joining one), the Bates Musicians Union (BMU) is a group of students dedicated to providing student bands with the equipment needed to perform. Located in the newly-renovated Chase Hall, students can access a rehearsal space, practice equipment, and live sound equipment, which performers can borrow for shows.

Bates’ Music Department also offers several musical opportunities, like its Applied Music Program. When registering for next semester’s classes, you can sign up to learn an instrument, receiving individual or group lessons from experienced musicians. I, fortunately, received private drumming lessons with the great Brian Shankar Adler last year.

Students can also join ensemble music groups organized by the college. Bates offers seven ensemble organizations, including the American String Band, Brass Ensemble, the College Choir, the College Orchestra, the Jazz Band, the Gamelan Ensemble, and the Steel Pan Orchestra. The student-run Small Ensembles Club provides opportunities for instrumental musicians to play in self-led chamber groups, like trios and quartets.

If you don’t want to join an organized music group, Bates has many opportunities to perform at open mic events. Apply to perform at VCS’ Student Showcase, which occurs twice a semester. Snaggletooth and BMU have also collaborated with the Ronj, Bates’ warmest, most lovely coffee shop, to host open-mic events. Grab your guitar, set up your piano, and sing your favorite ballad!