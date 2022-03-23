Bates Will Hold First Gala in Two Years

Bates will host its traditional Gala event in the Gray Cage on April 2, 2022, for the first time since 2019. The Gala will be Hollywood-themed and will include performances by several student groups.

Gala, a beloved Bates tradition, is a semi-formal dance typically held in March or April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been held for the past two academic years.

“We start planning for large scale events a while in advance, but we were always cautious about [whether] we were going to do it or not. COVID-19 for sure was a factor in if it was happening, and how it was going to happen,” said Aml Hamed El Ami Mohamed, Interim Coordinator of Campus Life Programming.

Campus Life started planning for Gala in the fall semester of 2021, but the exact date was confirmed at the beginning of this semester.

The theme “can be interpreted as modern Hollywood or classic Hollywood. We’re leaving that up to interpretation,” said Mohamed.

The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until midnight. Phil Rich Swing Band will be performing as well as several student groups like Circus Club, Bates Ballroom Team, and the 2.B.E.A.T.S. hip-hop dance club. Dessert will be available in the Gray Cage.

“Campus Life and Dining, Conferences, and Campus Events had to plan for the unexpected, so this year’s Gala will be smaller scale than in previous years,” said Nick Dressler, Assistant Dean of Students for Campus Life.

Even though the event may be smaller than usual, students can look forward to attending a Gala event for the first time since the pandemic disrupted campus life at Bates two years ago.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for people to be together and have fun and dress up,” said Mohamad.

“The semi-formal atmosphere of Gala remains intact, and there will be fancy desserts and a photo booth!” said Dressler.

The event will be mask-optional.