Adjunct Faculty and Staff Will Vote to Form Their Union in January

Adjunct faculty and staff will find out the results or the union vote on January 31st.

The National Labor Relations Board announced yesterday ballots will be mailed to Bates adjunct faculty and staff members on January 6 to determine if they want to form their union together. Votes will be counted on January 31st by the National Labor Relations Board, the neutral third party conducting the secret ballot election.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.