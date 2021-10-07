Jared Golden ’11 Releases Statement of Support for Bates Union Efforts

Maine 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden ‘11 came out with a statement Wednesday in support of Bates faculty and staff workers in their efforts to organize a union – a hot topic at Bates right now.

As someone who grew up and attended college in Lewiston, Golden has personal connections to the area. In his statement, he addressed the members of the Bates Educators and Staff Organization – also known as BESO.

“I have seen up close your skill, dedication, and professionalism, and I know that your ability to do that work is dependent upon a workplace that creates room for collaboration and treats you with dignity and respect,” Golden said. “For that reason, and because I strongly support the right of all workers to organize and bargain collectively, I want you to know that I support your efforts.”

“Critically, I believe that any decision you make around organizing should be free of interference, misinformation, harassment, or intimidation,” Golden added. “I urge Bates administration officials to demonstrate the values that are core to the college community and to refrain from efforts to intervene or influence the outcome of this process.”

In 1999, according to the BESO petition, the College used intimidation tactics to stop employees from organizing a union.

Golden has contributed to the creation of empowering unions and helped them expand to more industries one of his key issues. He is an original sponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which aims to strengthen American unions.

“Across the state of Maine, many workers like you have made the choice to join a union, and union membership is on the rise,” Golden said. “Please know that I stand with you and will do my best to provide you with the support you deserve.”