Advice from a Mainah: How to Physically (and Mentally) Prepare Yourself for a Maine Winter

The bitter breeze that nips at your nose, breath that hangs in the cold air on your way to Commons, the sun that seems to slip away just before you emerge from your last class of the day: it can be easy to fall into what some may refer to as a ‘seasonal depression’ during Maine’s darker months. Sweet powder days for the slopes, trees and rooftops that glisten with icicles, cozy evenings spent by the fire with cups of hot cocoa: these are just a few of the upsides that you’ll uncover during your first New England winter. First year or fourth, the cold temperatures that Maine offers may come as a shock to those from away, but there are a few key ways in which you can physically (and mentally) stay prepared for a winter in New England.

Early morning or late evening strolls across campus when the temperatures are particularly nippy can be harsh, but there are many tactics to help you stay warm during your daily jaunts. Layers are vital – start with a base layer, either a comfy t-shirt or fitted long sleeve, before throwing on your sweater or hoodie. Then, be sure to throw on a jacket on days when the air feels especially chilly. If you decide to stay outdoors for longer periods of time, bring along a hat and gloves for extra warmth. Additionally, if you tend to run cooler, little touches like Hot Hands in your pockets or a hot thermos of tea, coffee or hot cocoa can make a huge difference. In terms of choosing the proper footwear, aim for a pair of boots or sturdy shoes with a good insulating layer and solid traction. Don’t worry about brand names, as long as you can walk on light snow and keep warm, you’re all ready to hit the Quad!

However, feeling warm in the freezing winds is only half the battle in having a happy and healthy winter season. It may seem like your summertime pastimes leave a huge gap for the second half of the year, but I’m here to say that there’s a whole other list of activities to keep you engaged, whether you’re into outdoor activities or indoor events. If you love getting outside during all the seasons, New England is the perfect place for you! Maine provides beautiful skiing landscapes for both downhill and cross-country, with idyllic slopes at Sugarloaf, Sunday River and Saddleback, to name a few. Other activities, such as ice fishing, skating, pond hockey and snowshoeing, are all awesome ways to stay physically active in the colder months. Ice thickness on most Maine lakes peaks around January and February, though always be sure to check before venturing out onto the lake. You can check ice-out periods on the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry website.

Not of the outdoorsy type? No problem! Little social gatherings by one of the campus fireplaces or movie nights in SCBC can help lift your spirits on darker days. Additionally, on-campus gatherings like Bate’s Tea Club are one of the many organizations that can spice up your winter social life through weekly meet-ups. If you’re looking for any events off campus, be sure to check out some of Maine’s museums, climbing gyms or winter carnivals — annual events like Gardens Aglow in East Boothbay or L.L. Bean’s Northern Lights Carnival are just a few leisurely experiences that are worth checking out this time of year for a seasonal weekend activity traditional to your new home state. Hot cocoa, the sweet scent of balsam fir and sparkling lights are just a few of the essential aspects of a Maine winter that I hope you, too, will come to enjoy over the next few months.