The 2024 Robinson Player’s One-Act Festival

Each year, the Bates Robinson Players host a vibrant festival of one-act plays, showcasing a diverse and dynamic lineup of performances. This year, audiences can look forward to five distinct ten-minute student-directed plays.

One such play is Nixin’ Nixon, directed by Julia Parham ‘25. Parham described Nixin’ Nixon as a comedy that follows two college roommates, Jane and Maggie, as Jane prepares nervously for her first date, all while grappling with Maggie’s quirky choice of bathroom decor.

“I was drawn to the show because of its quick dialogue and light-hearted attitude while still having a little political quirk,” Parham explained.

In discussing the appeal of the one-act format, Parham shared that it’s a fantastic opportunity for audiences to experience a variety of themes in a short span of time.

Regarding Nixin’ Nixon, Parham added that, “I hope audiences will relate to the characters’ sibling-like relationship and enjoy the lively, engaging script.”

This year’s one-act festival has seen an enthusiastic response, with students from all grades auditioning to explore new roles and get involved in the Bates theater scene. Parham noted that the high level of interest made casting particularly challenging, yet rewarding. Ultimately, she cast Kennedy Mathis ’27 as Maggie and Misra Ahmed ’28 as Jane, with Paige Durant ’28 serving as her stage manager.

Ava Elghanayan ’26, another director in the festival, echoed Parham’s sentiments on casting.

“The casting process was extremely difficult,” she commented, “because there were so many talented auditioners for only 2-4 roles in each play!”

Elghanayan’s play, Bob, features Sophie Man-Hudspith ’26, John Farrell ’27, and JJ Rocha ’28. Elghanayan was drawn to this piece for its emphasis on finding humor and light in tough situations.

“Each actor brings unique perspectives to their characters,” Elghanayan said, “and they have put a lot of hard work into their character development and performance.”

Parham invites everyone to come to Gannett Theater to support Nixin’ Nixon, Bob, and the other one-act performances. Other directors in the lineup include Adam Joseph Matos ’26, Aidan Lewinter ’28 and Campbell MacDonald ’27, along with Assistant Stage Direction from Sadie Rooney ’27.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov 10 at 5 p.m.. Tickets are available online here.

Director Ava Elghanayan ‘26 urges everyone to attend for “an evening of humor, drama, and a break from end-of-semester stress!”