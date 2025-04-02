Full Swing Season Three: A Review

Just over a month ago, Netflix released season three of Full Swing, a golf documentary that follows the lives of select professional golfers on and off the course. The show has become increasingly popular since its debut back on February 15, 2023, for the way it skillfully taps into the emotional experience of playing an individual sport. Serious golfers are bound to experience intense highs and lows, so by validating this, viewers are inspired to continue working hard while fostering their passion for this incredible game.

Season three’s big features include but are not limited to Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee, Gary Woodland and Camilo Villegas all of whom have an incredible story to their name. Some of these stories are a bit more surprising than others, like Scheffler’s arrest for reckless driving and the assault of a police officer on his way to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club last May. Fortunately, Scheffler was able to put up a series of stellar scores at the PGA Championship and his charges were dropped less than two weeks later. Others are a bit more in line with the typical headlines on Golf Digest such as Ludvig Åberg’s runner-up finish at the 2024 Masters, an impressive feat for anyone, let alone a first-timer. Given that 2024 was also an Olympic Year there was the classic story of a player fighting to win the opportunity to represent their home country on the largest international stage in all of athletics. This past year that story belonged to Min Woo Lee who battled it out against Cameron Smith and Cameron Davis to make Australia’s Olympic Team. Lee’s hard work paid off allowing him to represent Australia with phenomenon Jason Day and his older sister Minjee, a prominent LPGA Tour player cementing their names in the history books as the first sibling duo to compete in Olympic golf for Australia.

For those who are lucky enough to have been introduced to golf and stuck with it after the initial frustration of learning to love this mental game, you know that golf is a reflection of life. At a time when world politics are extremely heated, and society is filled with unknowns, golf may just be the solution.

In 2021, the golf community was put to the test by the founding of LIV, the new Saudi-backed league that was offering more money and a departure from tradition. Understandably, the PGA Tour, America’s largest professional golf league was enraged, and many couldn’t fathom a peaceful future for the golfing world. However, after numerous meetings and negotiations, the two leagues were able to reach a “framework agreement” via a $1.3 billion deal that allows LIV golfers to play in majors and even rejoin the tour if they desire.

At this critical juncture in golfing history, it would have been very easy for the community to crumble, but as Full Swing season three shows viewers, passion for the game is at an all-time high.

Born on the Scottish links in the 15th century, golf has largely been a gentleman’s sport reserved for men with spare time on their hands. Since then, the sport has significantly evolved. A true testament to this reality comes from “Rebirth,” where Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria Ochoa Mora vulnerably share the story of creating Mia’s Miracles after their daughter Mia passed away from cancer at just 22 months old. Ultimately, reminding us to cherish the little things in life, like hitting a white ball into a hole, even on the days when that ball goes left and then right but never straight.

The peak of golf season is quickly approaching, and this is certainly going to be a memorable one. Most importantly, the 2025 Masters Tournament will be underway in less than two weeks, starting on April 10. It’s also a Ryder Cup year and a chance for the United States to reclaim the trophy after losing it to Team Europe back in 2023. The chances of victory are high, given that Keegan Bradley has been elected to captain the United States. Frequently overlooked and doubted despite his immense portrayal of raw talent, the Vermont native is hungry to prove that he not only belongs but can also make an impact after Zach Johnson left him off the roster in 2023. Homefield advantage at Bethpage Black will likely work in the American’s favor as they have consistently won more cups in the States than they have overseas. If you haven’t already watched Full Swing season three now’s the time to brush up on your golf knowledge and stay tuned for season four.





