Fueling the Movement: “Maine Lines” Film is Fundraising for Change in Snow Sports

In January of this year, I wrote an article for The Bates Student about Maine Lines, an all-female ski film directed and produced by Amanda Yolles ’26. At the time, the project was in its early stages, still deep in the filming process. Fast forward nine months, and Maine Lines has evolved into a far-reaching initiative, gaining more momentum every day.

In a recent conversation with Yolles, she shared the film’s remarkable progress. “So much has changed since January,” she reflected. “We’ve hired an editor, completed a rough cut of the film, released a trailer and launched our social media campaign.” They are also researching various different film festivals for potential submission.

Maine Lines was born out of Yolles’ determination to make and hold space for women—and all marginalized people—in the male-dominated world of snow sports. The film seeks to redefine who belongs in these spaces by amplifying voices that have been sidelined and striving to ensure that snow sports are a place where all people can thrive, participate, have fun, and feel empowered.

According to ski author Wendy Clinch, only about 14% of major ski film athletes are women, despite women making up about 40% of the skiing population. This disparity is further highlighted in an analysis by The Colorado Sun, which reveals that the freeskiing film industry is dominated by just three major companies: Teton Gravity Research (TGR), Matchstick Productions, and Warren Miller Entertainment. Over the past 30 years, these companies have featured female skiers in only 401 film segments, compared to 2,560 parts featuring men. At TGR, the first film to include more than three women was released in 2002, and it took another 15 years to make it to four women in a film. The first-ever all-women ski film, Pretty Faces, didn’t debut until 2014, underscoring the significant gender imbalance in the industry.

Maine Lines follows the stories of female skiers across the diverse disciplines of park skiing, ski patrol, racing, and backcountry. In each of these domains, Maine Lines serves as a testament to female skiers’ resilience, achievements, athleticism, and the sense of community that binds them together. Through an intricate patchwork of interviews, personal reflections, and shared experiences, Yolles’ goal is to highlight these female skiers and capture their unwavering commitment to carving out space for themselves in every corner of the skiing world.

Perhaps the most significant development is the launch of Maine Lines’ Kickstarter fundraiser, which Yolles hopes will propel the project even further. Reflecting on the film’s expeditious journey, she added, “The movement has gained so much traction.” After a year of tireless dedication and endless hours of hard work, seeing the film take shape is, for her, a very special feeling.

The Kickstarter fundraiser aims to cover key expenses such as editing costs, film festival fees, music rights and various other production needs. “All of the funds are going toward making the film the best it can be,” Yolles emphasized. Launched on Oct. 18, the campaign has already raised over $7,000, well over halfway to its $10,000 goal.

However, Yolles pointed out that the Kickstarter operates on an “all or nothing” basis—if the goal isn’t reached, they won’t receive any of the funds. That’s why, Yolles urged, it is crucial for supporters to “share and donate, talk about the film with friends and family and keep the momentum going.”

For those unable to contribute financially, there are still plenty of ways to help bring Maine Lines to life. Sharing the fundraiser with friends and family, following Maine Lines on Instagram and TikTok, and engaging with their content are all meaningful ways to show support. You can also keep an eye out for the film’s premiere tour, which Yolles hopes will kick off later this winter and into the spring. According to Yolles, there will be raffles at the premiers, so they will be “a great activity in the winter to go bring your friends and watch the film.”

The film, although not yet released, is already making an impact on people’s lives. For many female skiers, it has changed their outlook on the ski industry and their place within it. Yolles shared that she regularly receives messages from girls and women around the world through the film’s social media accounts. One message, in particular, stood out to her: “A young girl who is a ski patroller reached out on Instagram,” Yolles recounted. “She said, ‘I’m a young ski patroller and have faced so much discrimination in my field. There’s such a lack of female representation in the ski industry. Seeing Maine Lines has made me feel less alone.’”

These messages of support not only boost the morale of Yolles and the team behind the film but also reaffirm why the message of Maine Lines is so important and so necessary. The film is offering a sense of solidarity and empowerment to those who’ve felt marginalized, showing them that they’re not alone—and that change is possible. Change is happening.

