Things to Do in Fall in Maine

We know that summer is officially over as the warmth, carefree spirit, and long hours of sunlight slip away. The season’s end brings with it a certain melancholy, as we say goodbye to beach days, spontaneous adventures, and the unhurried pace of golden summer days. But there’s a quiet comfort in knowing what lies ahead: the crisp, cozy days of fall.

As the brisk autumn air moves in and a canopy of clouds settles over Maine, leaves burst into vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold. It’s a season that invites us to slow down and savor its beauty. There’s a certain magic in fall, as we swap sun-soaked days for moments spent bundled in sweaters, sipping hot cider, crunching the fallen leaves underfoot, and watching the world around us change.

There is no shortage of ways to enjoy autumn in the Pine Tree State. Here are some must-do activities to make the most of the most beautiful season in Maine.

Fall Festivals

Embrace the beauty of autumn in Maine by attending a variety of fall festivals held all across the state. These events are perfect for celebrating the changing season, showcasing everything from local crafts to vibrant foliage and community spirit.

Fall Foliage Festival in Boothbay : Held in the scenic coastal town of Boothbay, this festival is a must-see for lovers of New England’s iconic fall colors. In addition to the stunning foliage, the event features artisan vendors, live entertainment and delicious food. The festival will be held on Oct. 12 and 13, located in an authentic Vintage Village featuring a 4+ acre green surrounded by historic Maine buildings that are open for exploring. Guests can also enjoy the antique car museum, model railroad and village goats. It is certainly a vintage experience! The tickets are only $5 per person. Damariscotta Pumpkinfest : This quirky and fun festival in Damariscotta celebrates pumpkins in every imaginable way. From pumpkin boat building and pumpkin boat regattas to a pumpkin derby and a pumpkin parade, it’s a whimsical event that brings out the playful spirit of fall. The festival will be held Friday, Oct. 11 through Monday, Oct. 14. It is free for everyone! Sunday River Fall Festival : Set against the backdrop of Sunday River’s mountain peaks, this festival combines outdoor adventure with autumn festivities. From Oct. 12-13, you can enjoy scenic chairlift rides, an arts & crafts fair, pumpkin painting and even a wife-carrying championship race! You can also listen to live music while sampling Maine craft beer from the 78 taps on the Maine Beer Box . Harvest on the Harbor: Maine’s premier food festival is set to take place from Oct. 24-26 this year. This event will showcase not only the innovative chefs leading the charge in Maine’s burgeoning restaurant industry but also the brewers, distillers, cheesemakers, and various other artisans who define Portland’s culinary landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a diverse array of local flavors, participate in live cooking demonstrations, and engage with the people behind some of the most exciting and unique products Maine has to offer. Portland Lantern Walk : On Oct. 19, the Portland Lantern Walk will be happening at 5 p.m. at the Deering Oaks Park. There will be food, vendors, and live music for everyone to enjoy. Don’t have a lantern? Well there are opportunities to make your own lantern at the Portland Museum of Art , the Farmers Market happening in the park the same day of the walk, or there will be free lanterns provided at the walk. On their website there are also resources to make a lantern using recycled materials. This opportunity to celebrate the community and “bring light to the darkness” that will transform the park. While you’re at it, the Portland Museum of Art also offers free Fridays, where admission is free from 4-8 p.m. on Friday nights and every third Thursday the museum is free all day. It is a perfect way to end a stressful week and now (thanks to the LAP bus ) Portland is easier to get to.

Apple Picking

Few things capture the essence of autumn quite like a day spent apple picking. Maine apple orchards come alive in October, with rows of dew-dampened trees shimmering in the crisp fall sunlight, their branches laden with ruby-red apples just waiting to be picked. After filling your basket with the season’s best, there’s nothing like savoring a steaming cup of freshly pressed, spiced apple cider or indulging in a warm slice of homemade apple pie. But the fun doesn’t end there. Many orchards offer more than just apple picking—you can spend the afternoon exploring cider pressing demonstrations, taking scenic hayrides, picking pumpkins, petting farm animals, or wandering through a corn maze.

Wallingford’s Fruit House in Auburn, ME, is a beautiful orchard that serves donuts, pies and apple dumplings. You can also visit the farm animals and get lost in a corn maze. Meanwhile, just down the road in Turner, ME, Ricker Hill Orchards has a corn maze, disc golf, mini golf, a petting zoo and fresh apple cider donuts.

Ultimately, apple picking is a perfect blend of outdoor adventure and seasonal indulgence, a tradition worth making time for as the leaves turn.

Fall Activities for Those Who Don’t Like the Outdoors

Not available for the festivals or not an apple fan? Well that doesn’t mean your fall is without color. There are dozens of opportunities to experience the change of the seasons.

Conway Scenic Railway: A cool day-trip adventure, this is a perfect activity for those who like trains and sculpted rolling mountains decorated with the warm colors of autumn. Located about a 2 hour drive from Bates, the rainload offers different trips of varying lengths that run through the valley. While you’re at it, drive up Mt. Washington before the season turns chilly and grab one of those silly “This Car Climbed Mt. Washington” stickers for your trusty vehicle.

Closer to Home

If you’re looking for quick activities after class, look no further than here. The L/A area is gorgeous in the brisk fall golden afternoons. There are a few hikes, walks, and art events happening in the area this fall.

Pineland Farms, a 25 minute drive from Bates, also has countless events happening throughout the fall. From their 5-acre corn maze to a mushroom identification walk, it’s worth a drive over to grab some of their homemade food in the market.

Mt. Pisgah/Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary/Mt Apatite: All of these areas are open, free, and perfect for getting a view of the foliage and getting away from the bustle of the city.

Auburn River Walk + Lewiston River Walk: I will never stop promoting these walks’ beauty. Both glide along the side of the Androscoggin River and have stellar views of the fall foliage. If you’re hungry after you can grab a bite to eat at Grittys, or a coffee at Dunkin.

Shows, movies, and concerts this month are packed with performances and fun!

The Obscura cafe and drinkery (a 20-minute walk from Bates) in Lewiston has several Halloween-themed events including trivia and silent movies that play above the bar.

Over the next month, the Franco Center in Lewiston is holding several concerts from a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band to the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra to the largest Fiddle Orchestra in Maine. While you’re at it, the Public Theater also holds events from Dracula themed comedy to plays and concerts.

In the end, Maine fall is magical. Whether you’re excited for the onset of crisp autumn nights and warm toasty drinks or waiting for the leaves to change, the variety of events means there’s something for everyone. Be sure to appreciate the last remaining days with 11 hours of sun.