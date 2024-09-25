Brew and Review: Obscura Cafe and Eatery

Bates is our home away from home, and so, we delved into the culinary scene to find a comforting cup of joe. After hours of studying our respective psychology and English, we needed a break. Coming from Brookline, Mass. and Rochester, N.Y.; Lewiston was completely new to us. Coffee shops had always been a reliable study spot back home, so we decided to look for one around campus.

We forgot to check the hours for Bates’ beloved coffee shop, Le Ronj. In desperate need of a drink, we borrowed bikes from the

library and pedaled into Lewiston. If you are interested in renting a bike, the Ladd Library offers the Green Bike Program, where you can check out a bike as easily as you would a book. It was 80 degrees out, a far cry from what we had expected when coming to Maine. In our hunt for coffee, we ended up with a mismatched lock and key for our bikes. Securing both with the one lock, we walked down the scorching sidewalk, looking for a place to sit. Forage and Blue Jay Coffee were closed, leading us to look elsewhere on Google Maps, where we discovered Obscura. While Le Ronj and Forage are well-known as Bates student hot spots, Obscura was a new name to us.

After these difficulties, we finally reached our destination: Obscura, located less than a mile from campus. From the outside Obscura appeared to be a traditional, classy dinner eatery. However, upon entering, we were greeted by an overture of 1920s mysticism. From the dark, hardwood floors to the old-timey projector above the bar, every aspect of this restaurant transported us back in time. Black leather couches were poised below stunning paintings of crystal balls.

In 2022 three Maine natives, Nathan Hines, Angie Lafrance, and Corey DuFour, came together with a vision for a new restaurant–Obscura. They kept the art deco style of the former location of Lamey-Wellehan, located at 108 Lisbon St. in central Lewiston, but added their own charm. Together they brought backgrounds in film and art and a desire to honor Lewiston’s history. Hines, Lafrance, and DuFour then brought on Chef Jules Muzyka, who created a unique menu with a variety of drinks. Favorite items on the menu include charcuterie, small plates, the French Onion Soupanini, Piccadilly pickle panini, and flatbreads.

We approached the counter, and a friendly woman smiled at us from behind the register. We ordered our iced coffees, one with vanilla and both with cream. While waiting for the drinks, we admired the various pieces of jewelry displayed at the counter. The locally handmade necklaces and rings appeared to be made from ornate spoons. The coffee was rich and flavorful. The vanilla syrup was sweet, achieving a balance between subtlety and intensity. The dessert special was a Hot Honey Sundae, which we very nearly ordered to accompany the coffee. Although the atmosphere was slightly cold, the kind energy made up for the lack of company.

While Obscura does not have the reputation of Forage, it has clearly been overlooked. Obscura’s commitment to delicious food and drinks, as well as bringing back the atmosphere of a 1920s theater is unmatched. The crystal balls donning the restaurant’s walls predict that you will visit Obscura quite soon!