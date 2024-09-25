Levels of Ladd: Determining the Library’s Best and Worst Floors

Ladd Library was opened in 1973 and, as Bates’ only library, remains a campus hotspot. But despite the large amount of students circulating throughout the building each day, it’s not without its own secrets. Over the years, there have been rumors of hidden tunnels connecting Ladd to Coram Library, the existence of a bomb shelter, and apparently the side of the building resembles a bobcat, but I don’t see it. While a place so large and full of mystery may seem intimidating at first, it’s quite easy to understand and navigate once you get the hang of it.

I got an on-campus job at the library the week I arrived at Bates, so I’ve already spent a lot of time there. I’ve discovered that while Ladd as a whole offers a wide variety of amenities and common areas, each level offers a remarkably different experience tailored to the various preferences of students. Its four floors are like different habitats within the same ecosystem. I want to figure out which one is best for a particular type of student, but also which ones could be considered ‘objectively’ the best.

Ground Floor

The Ground Floor is home to the Peer Learning Commons, the Accessible Education and Student Support office, and the Audio Video Desk. I’m a bit jaded by this floor, but that’s because I work the desk at the PLC, and anywhere you’re required to be present multiple times a week is apt to get old. One of my favorite parts about the Ground Floor, though, are the windows that look out onto the Library Arcade, where you’re likely to see multiple people you know walk by during the day.

This floor is also a favorite for group work, and rarely is it silent, so if you’re easily distracted I would reconsider studying here. However, if you have a group project, enjoy body doubling, or just want somewhere to talk, the Ground Floor has plenty of large tables and an environment conducive to collaboration.

First Floor

The First Floor is the central nervous system of Ladd, home to the Circulation Desk, Research Desk, IT Services Desk, and a collection of printers and scanners. This floor can also be trusted to get pretty noisy depending on the time of day. With that being said, it’s suitable for group work, and it is ‘nicer’ looking than the Ground Floor — unlike Ground, the First Floor does not have a ton of exposed wiring and pipes and has more unique furnishings, such as a wooden rocking chair, a seat carved out of a tree trunk, and booths. In terms of amenities, Ground and First are equally matched. Ground has the unbeatable resources of the PLC at the students’ disposal, and First has the aforementioned service desks.

Second Floor

The first of Ladd’s two quiet floors, the Second Floor is a pretty unremarkable space. It accomplishes its job excellently — it’s the ideal floor for maximum concentration, especially for someone like me, who needs complete silence to focus. With that being said, nothing else about it is very notable. There is one highlight, though: the White Lounge. This room is closed off from the rest of the floor by floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for greater privacy—a secluded room on a secluded floor. A red Oriental rug, coat rack and student photography decorating the walls make the room feel even more comfortable. Ultimately, the Second Floor is great for solo study but otherwise lacks amenities or unique characteristics.

Third Floor

The vibe of this floor is rancid. While the Third Floor also bears the useful designation of being a quiet floor, it accomplishes nothing that the Second Floor isn’t already accomplishing, with the downside of a generally liminal and eerie atmosphere due to its incredibly tall ceilings and windows so high you can’t even see out of them. Add the fact that it’s the least populated floor and the silence begins to inspire terror rather than productivity. It’s not all bad, though. I find the Third Floor to be much more tolerable at night when the lights come on, and more students fill the cubicles. During the day, however, it’s an unpleasant experience and should be avoided at all costs.

The Ranking

Having explored Ladd’s various levels and studied in all four, it’s time to rank them. In my ranking, I’ll attempt to be as objective as possible, but ultimately, this is the opinion of only one writer.

#1: First Floor

It is fitting that the First Floor comes in first place. This level offers the most variety out of any building, has plenty of windows, is well-lit and furnished, and offers students access to numerous resources through its many service desks. And there’s tea! It’s a clear winner.

#2: Ground Floor

It’s a tough call, but the Ground Floor just barely comes in second to the First Floor. It’s fun to work here with friends, but I find First to be more comfortable overall while retaining the collaborative atmosphere. Regardless, visits to the Ground Floor are useful for any tutoring you may need at the Peer Learning Commons. I would highly recommend coming here; it’s a truly great environment serviced by kind and helpful staff.

#3: Second Floor

I like the Second Floor, but unfortunately, it’s less versatile and interesting than the rest of the library. I’ve found that you can still reliably solo study on the First and Ground Floors without much distraction depending on the amount of people there, but you can’t group study on the Second Floor at any volume above a whisper. Depending on what point we’re at in the semester, though, the Second Floor could be ranked much higher on this list.

#4: Third Floor

See my previous description of this floor. I’ve said all that needs to be said.