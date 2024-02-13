Maine Skiing: The Best of Both Worlds

It’s easy to fall in love with the picturesque Maine summer. What’s better than a buttery lobster roll and a day by the ocean? The plethora of historic lighthouses and quaint coastal towns draw in many summer tourists yearly. By September the crowds start to dwindle out giving way to the offseason. Some choose to stay for the fall foliage at the onset of October, but the frigid temperatures that quickly follow send those ‘from away’ to return home.

The people who bear the brunt of a Maine winter find themselves immersed in a magical winter wonderland. On especially cold days the soft, fluffy, white snow serves as a reminder that this is an extraordinary place. The natural topography of Maine makes it the ideal spot for skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Sugarloaf and Sunday River are two of the best mountains on the East Coast. Boasting 154 and 139 trails respectively, they offer an abundance of terrain for all skiing abilities. In my experience, I’ve noticed that East Coast ski resorts tend to ‘specialize’ in one area. For some, it’s the wide-open blues, for others the robust terrain park, or the access to glade skiing but at Sugarloaf and Sunday River, they truly have it all. When skiing at these resorts, the hours seem to blend together and every run feels surreal. Powder days are any skier’s dream but even when groomers are the only option, the gorgeous Maine scenery makes it all worthwhile.

Scattered throughout the state are several smaller mountains as well. These include Mt. Abram, Black Mountain, Lost Valley, Pleasant, and Titcomb Mountains. Many die-hard skiers will claim the Rockies are the place to be. Blessed with over a hundred feet of snow a year, these west coast resorts are appealing. However, there a several key ingredients that make ski resorts special beyond their standard snow base. At the end of the day, skiing is about community and the memories that are formed along the way. Maine skiing understands this crucial component of the sport and caters to it. Places like Lost Valley, which is a short drive away in Auburn, offer $19.12 lift tickets thanks to L.L. Bean’s sponsorship so families can enjoy some winter fun. Partnerships like this make skiing slightly less expensive and more affordable.

Although, sometimes overlooked Maine is the true skiing metropolis speaking to the essence of the sport. It’s easy to get lost in seasonal depression and the waning daylight certainly does not help. But skiing is a reminder of the remarkable winter beauty we are so fortunate to experience in Maine. Whether you’re a seasoned die-hard or a newbie it’s never too late to join the skiing community. We are always looking for new members who share a passion for exploring the outdoors in a place that offers a variety of terrain with a personal feel.