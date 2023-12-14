The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student

The Bobcat Den: Is it Worth the Rave?

Madeline Cournoyer, Staff Writer
December 14, 2023
Food+at+The+Den
Willa Wang
Food at The Den

Do you ever eagerly scope out the Commons menu well in advance hoping you will be satisfied with the week’s options? Where do you turn when you’re unhappy with the selection? Perhaps it’s the pasta or salad bar. Maybe you settle for a bagel. Either way, you probably leave Commons unfulfilled only to munch on a snack a couple of hours later. Let’s face it, Commons is great but sometimes everyone needs variety. So, when you’re feeling like you want to mix things up, grab a few friends and make your way to the Bobcat Den. Just make sure you do so between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Situated on the first floor of Chase Hall, the Den is the perfect place to enjoy a bite to eat while experiencing a change in scenery. The space presents a modern rustic style and warm earthy tones which contribute to creating a natural ambiance that is truly gratifying. Similar to the interior design of many new restaurants in Portland and other U.S. cities, the Den’s atmosphere makes the journey worthwhile. Although the vibe is slightly different from the authentic hustle and bustle of Commons, there is still a palpable energy to the space. Students and professors are often found conversing at the high-top tables, booths, and couches. Naturally, I gravitate toward the booths, but you can’t go wrong no matter what you choose. The wide array of seating options truly caters to whatever you may be in the mood for that day. 

Just like the various seating possibilities, the Den also has an assortment of items on their menu. Some of the options overlap with Commons such as the bagels, donuts, yogurt, salad and sandwiches, so if you’re trying to mix things up maybe go for one of the grill options. Personally, I’m a big fan of the chicken bites with honey mustard but if that doesn’t float your boat maybe a cheeseburger, breakfast sandwich, or grilled cheese will. If you’re looking for something to quench your thirst, I recommend checking out the drink options. My go-to is the Arnold Palmer but if you need something a bit more energizing, a coffee is probably a safe bet. Even though a cold treat in the winter might seem like a crazy idea, the smoothies are worth the potential brain freeze. But it might be best to wait until spring for that one. 

Needless to say, it’s hard not to find something that speaks to you among the multitude of options and even if you don’t the space is still worth checking out. So, is the Bobcat Den worth the rave? In short, yes, the Den offers a vibrant atmosphere that is both comfortable and familiar. It’s like wearing your favorite jacket, it just feels right. The next time you find yourself craving something different, don’t fret and head on over to the Bobcat Den for an experience you won’t regret.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Leisure
The Costal Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine are lit up with decorations for the holidays.
Navigating Maine’s Holiday Magic: A Guide to Local Festivities
Willa Wang 25, far left, performs in the winter dance concert. Wang never thought she would perform as a dancer before she came to Bates, but has found learning new styles of dance to be a quintessential liberal arts experience.
My Liberal Arts Experience: Learning to Dance at Bates
The Bates Steel Pan Ensemble performes at their Dec. concert.
A Joyous Embrace from Metal Instruments: Brass Ensemble and Steel Pan Ensembles Shine at Concert
“Napoleon” Spits in the Face of Historical Accuracy: Bates Historical Society Responds
“Napoleon” Spits in the Face of Historical Accuracy: Bates Historical Society Responds
“May December”: A Moral Mystery Too Seductive To Look Away From
“May December”: A Moral Mystery Too Seductive To Look Away From
Lauryn Hill performs in 2007. Twenty-five years after her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released, it remains just as culturally relevant as ever.
Twenty-Five Years Later, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" Is As Culturally Relevant As Ever

The Bates Student

The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
All The Bates Student Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *