The Bobcat Den: Is it Worth the Rave?

Do you ever eagerly scope out the Commons menu well in advance hoping you will be satisfied with the week’s options? Where do you turn when you’re unhappy with the selection? Perhaps it’s the pasta or salad bar. Maybe you settle for a bagel. Either way, you probably leave Commons unfulfilled only to munch on a snack a couple of hours later. Let’s face it, Commons is great but sometimes everyone needs variety. So, when you’re feeling like you want to mix things up, grab a few friends and make your way to the Bobcat Den. Just make sure you do so between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Situated on the first floor of Chase Hall, the Den is the perfect place to enjoy a bite to eat while experiencing a change in scenery. The space presents a modern rustic style and warm earthy tones which contribute to creating a natural ambiance that is truly gratifying. Similar to the interior design of many new restaurants in Portland and other U.S. cities, the Den’s atmosphere makes the journey worthwhile. Although the vibe is slightly different from the authentic hustle and bustle of Commons, there is still a palpable energy to the space. Students and professors are often found conversing at the high-top tables, booths, and couches. Naturally, I gravitate toward the booths, but you can’t go wrong no matter what you choose. The wide array of seating options truly caters to whatever you may be in the mood for that day.

Just like the various seating possibilities, the Den also has an assortment of items on their menu. Some of the options overlap with Commons such as the bagels, donuts, yogurt, salad and sandwiches, so if you’re trying to mix things up maybe go for one of the grill options. Personally, I’m a big fan of the chicken bites with honey mustard but if that doesn’t float your boat maybe a cheeseburger, breakfast sandwich, or grilled cheese will. If you’re looking for something to quench your thirst, I recommend checking out the drink options. My go-to is the Arnold Palmer but if you need something a bit more energizing, a coffee is probably a safe bet. Even though a cold treat in the winter might seem like a crazy idea, the smoothies are worth the potential brain freeze. But it might be best to wait until spring for that one.

Needless to say, it’s hard not to find something that speaks to you among the multitude of options and even if you don’t the space is still worth checking out. So, is the Bobcat Den worth the rave? In short, yes, the Den offers a vibrant atmosphere that is both comfortable and familiar. It’s like wearing your favorite jacket, it just feels right. The next time you find yourself craving something different, don’t fret and head on over to the Bobcat Den for an experience you won’t regret.