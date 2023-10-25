The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

As Manhunt for Mass Shooter Continues, Bates Enters Third Day of Lockdown

Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
October 25, 2023
A+video+from+CBS13+News+shows+police+rushing+to+the+scene+of+a+mass+shooting+event+in+Lewiston+on+Oct.+25.
A video from CBS13 News shows police rushing to the scene of a mass shooting event in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

This story was last updated at 10am on Oct. 27. More immediate coverage is being provided by the New York Times, the Lewiston Sun Journal, Maine Public Radio and other local and national media. The Sun Journal and Portland Press Herald have removed paywalls for the time being. 

Lewiston police responded to two mass shooting events at multiple locations at 6:56 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The next day, authorities reported that 18 people were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the local bowling alley Spare Time Recreation. A dozen more people were reported to be injured. Emergency medical support on the scene Wednesday night included units from across New England, including first responders from New Hampshire and medical helicopters from Boston MedFlight.

At approximately 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday, students received a text from Bates Campus Safety sent via the Emergency System advising students to stay inside; half an hour later, a second text informed students that Lewiston declared a city-wide lockdown. Campus events were cancelled and businesses on Lincoln St. and Lisbon St. closed their doors.

Bates cancelled all classes for Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27, as did Lewiston Public Schools and other school districts across the state; the college also postponed the inauguration of Garry Jenkins as the college’s ninth president, a ceremony that was scheduled for Friday. Bates staff shifted their focus to more immediate matters, like ensuring students were fed — a challenge considering the large number of college employees, including dining staff, who were instructed to remain sheltered in place rather than report to work.

On Friday morning, almost two days after the massacre began, the suspect remained at large and Bates remained in lockdown. Police identified Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest, who should be considered “armed and dangerous.” On Thursday evening, police executed search warrants at several properties owned by the Card family, though it was not clear whether the suspect was inside any of the houses and no arrests were made. On Friday morning, officials said that the manhunt would continue, including with units exploring the woods and divers searching the river near a boat launch where Card’s vehicle was found.

Students should continue monitoring their emails for information about lockdowns, classes and food service; information about how to access food on Friday was sent at about 5 a.m. today. Those needing support can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, the Multifaith Chaplaincy and their Student Support Advisor.

Employees may access the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-888-238-6232 at any time. There are additional critical incident resources available on the Human Resources homepage.

For official updates from Bates, please consult https://emergency.bates.edu/.

This story is being updated as further information is made available. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the shootings occurred at 7:45 pm. 

About the Contributor
Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
Maple is a junior from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, majoring in Politics with a minor in English. She is a member of the college orchestra, the club sailing team, and the Robinson Players student theater club, and a devoted volunteer in the Lewiston elementary schools. Previously, Maple served as a staff writer and the Managing Arts & Leisure editor for The Bates Student. Her love of journalism began in 2016, when she was the youngest credentialed media member at the Republican National Convention at 13 years old. She hasn’t done anything as cool since, but she still hopes to pursue a career in journalism and is currently a regular columnist for The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Comments (10)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
  • H

    HOct 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM

    This article contains an inaccuracy. According to multiple sources, the shootings occurred between 6:56 and 7:08 pm. So it took Bates over an hour to notify students of the situation.

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-476
    • E

      Ella BeiserOct 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM

      Thank you for your comment. The story has been updated.

      Reply
      https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-477
  • F

    Flynn McRobertsOct 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM

    Great coverage of this horrific event.

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-475
  • C

    Conor HurleyOct 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM

    I served as the Editor of the News section of The Bates Student in 2008 and 2009, short term of 2006 (if I remember correctly), of the Arts section in 2006 and 2007.

    Other than the 35 bucks a week – or whatever we were “paid” – I have not been a professional journalist.

    Maple: You’re good. You did your best in a terrible moment, and it was enough – more than enough. When I was working for The Bates Student we planned for scenarios outside of expectations, and the honest truth was that there’s no way to be prepared.

    I’m thinking of Lewiston, Bates and the whole of Maine right now. The Bates Student staff deserves nothing but support in this horrible moment.

    If you disagree, you are wrong.

    Be well, Lewiston. Be strong.
    Conor Hurley

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-474
  • K

    KathyOct 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM

    Having worked in publishing for most of my career (and at a daily newspaper for a few years) and being married to a journalist, I wanted to share that reporting a developing news story is a difficult under any circumstances–and I’m talking about for seasoned professionals! Ms. Buescher was surely trying her best to disseminate information to the Bates community. Publishing the photo and location of students sheltering in place may not have been a wise decision, and people asking for those items to be removed is fine, but let’s please remember she is a young adult (and probably didn’t have the benefit of being able to consult with her editorial team and/or advisor) and give her some grace.

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-473
  • K

    Kevin LOct 26, 2023 at 5:22 AM

    I’m sure they are, but I’ll say it anyway:
    Authorities should focus on scanning the Androscoggin River and its islands.

    BTW I hope Maple Buescher (Editor-in-Chief) learned a valuable journalism lesson regarding publication of details — with photos and location — of students hiding in place during a active event. That was extremely lame.

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-471
  • E

    EthanOct 25, 2023 at 11:09 PM

    Delete the picture of bates students sheltering in place.

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-469
  • A

    AveryOct 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM

    Why in gods name did you share the location of the bares college students online during an active manhunt

    Reply
    https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-468
    • P

      PalmerOct 26, 2023 at 2:14 AM

      Asking the students to shelter in place during an active shooter is not revealing their location nor is even straight out listing the address of bates college. First, while divided, bates and Lewiston are one in the same. You think the shooter from Bowdoin didn’t know where bates college was? Additionally, a simple Google search of Lewiston will show based College on any map. I went to bates College and pray for the community. Unfortunately, no one is insulated. I eventually got my degree from Michigan State University, which just experienced the mass shooting in February and live One community from Oxford, which had a mass shooter at their high school just last year. It coverage out of Maine has been excellent. Fortunately, for you guys, you clearly have no experience with mass shooters but what was disseminated was not irresponsible or putting students life and harm. I actually wonder why bates college was so slow and their response to lockdown students

      Reply
      https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-470
      • M

        MeggieOct 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM

        Palmer, the author was serving as a Lewiston reporter to the New York Times. She and the NYT, which should be held responsible as well, published the EXACT location that many students were sheltering in place in Ladd library. Down to exact floor everyone was on and how they were hiding. Additionally, a picture was published to show off those details. It was a serious and very dangerous misjudgment to publish such details during the first few hours of the manhunt when no one had any idea who the person was or if he could be in vicinity of the school.

        Reply
        https://thebatesstudent.com/24803/news/active-shooter-at-large-in-lewiston-bates-issues-shelter-in-place-order/#comment-472