As Manhunt for Mass Shooter Continues, Bates Enters Third Day of Lockdown

This story was last updated at 10am on Oct. 27. More immediate coverage is being provided by the New York Times, the Lewiston Sun Journal, Maine Public Radio and other local and national media. The Sun Journal and Portland Press Herald have removed paywalls for the time being.

Lewiston police responded to two mass shooting events at multiple locations at 6:56 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The next day, authorities reported that 18 people were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the local bowling alley Spare Time Recreation. A dozen more people were reported to be injured. Emergency medical support on the scene Wednesday night included units from across New England, including first responders from New Hampshire and medical helicopters from Boston MedFlight.

At approximately 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday, students received a text from Bates Campus Safety sent via the Emergency System advising students to stay inside; half an hour later, a second text informed students that Lewiston declared a city-wide lockdown. Campus events were cancelled and businesses on Lincoln St. and Lisbon St. closed their doors.

Bates cancelled all classes for Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27, as did Lewiston Public Schools and other school districts across the state; the college also postponed the inauguration of Garry Jenkins as the college’s ninth president, a ceremony that was scheduled for Friday. Bates staff shifted their focus to more immediate matters, like ensuring students were fed — a challenge considering the large number of college employees, including dining staff, who were instructed to remain sheltered in place rather than report to work.

On Friday morning, almost two days after the massacre began, the suspect remained at large and Bates remained in lockdown. Police identified Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest, who should be considered “armed and dangerous.” On Thursday evening, police executed search warrants at several properties owned by the Card family, though it was not clear whether the suspect was inside any of the houses and no arrests were made. On Friday morning, officials said that the manhunt would continue, including with units exploring the woods and divers searching the river near a boat launch where Card’s vehicle was found.

Students should continue monitoring their emails for information about lockdowns, classes and food service; information about how to access food on Friday was sent at about 5 a.m. today. Those needing support can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, the Multifaith Chaplaincy and their Student Support Advisor.

Employees may access the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-888-238-6232 at any time. There are additional critical incident resources available on the Human Resources homepage.

For official updates from Bates, please consult https://emergency.bates.edu/.

This story is being updated as further information is made available. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the shootings occurred at 7:45 pm.