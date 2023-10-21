The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

“We’ve Got Some Big Reputations”: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Begin Star-Studded Romance

Lucy Green, Managing Sports Editor
October 21, 2023
Taylor+Swift+performs+a+sold-out+show+in+Australia.+The+singer+made+headlines+recently+for+her+new+romantic+relationship+with+Kansas+City+Chiefs+football+player+Travis+Kelce.+Original+public+domain+image+from+Wikimedia+Commons
rawpixel.com
Taylor Swift performs a sold-out show in Australia. The singer made headlines recently for her new romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

If you have been in front of any news outlet recently, you may have heard about a relationship blooming between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. 

The two began a flirtationship (or, at least, the public became aware of it) this past July when Swift performed at the Chief’s home Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce explains on his podcast titled “New Heights”, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it”. When a clip of this podcast was posted on TikTok, both fanbases took off running with this information, and from here the speculations began. 

Things began to become all too real when just a week later, Swift was seen watching Kelce play in a game and sitting with his mother. After the game, the two were seen leaving the stadium together in what some called a “getaway car”. 

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.” Chiefs tight end Kelce explains on his podcast as he elaborates on relationship rumors he has found himself in the center of.  

This is not the first media and athlete couple that is circulating the internet right now. Social Media influencer Alix Earle is also spiraling in relationship rumors surrounding a person she calls “NFL man,” better known as Braxton Berrios, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. 

With their romance evolving, will Swift and Kelce be “endgame” or will they be saying “We are never getting back together”? 

In my personal opinion, this could quite possibly be a PR-stunt. The two parties involved are incredibly well-known, and I believe part of this could be to take attention away from Swift’s recent breakup from her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Even though this has the possibility of being a short-term relationship, half the fun of this highly publicized relationship is the speculation and watching of their moves, seeing what they may do next.

Lucy Green, Managing Sports Editor
Lucy is a sophomore from Southern California, majoring in Sociology with a Law and Society concentration. In her free time, Lucy enjoys going to the beach with her friends, running, and journaling. Previously, Lucy was a staff writer for The Student in her first year.

