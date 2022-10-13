The+Picture+of+Reading+in+Fall

Though I have often found myself in reading slumps for long periods of time, a book that’s never failed to hypnotize me is The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. I first read this book in 8th grade the week after my English teacher showed us the trailer of the 2009 film in class.

It’s safe to say that the depth of Wilde’s characters enthralled me – every part of each of their stories left me in shambles. Dorian’s progression as a character – or lack thereof – was interesting to see because my perception of the lavish protagonist seemed to be constantly changing. Regardless of the downsides of his character, I found myself feeling a huge amount of empathy as a result of my attachment to the “old” Dorian.

Recently, I decided to read the book again and found myself with many thoughts running through my head. This is what reminded me of how much I love to indulge in non-academic reading – which is something that I find difficult to do amidst the stress that school tends to induce. With that being said, I do think that everybody should allow themselves to make time to read. Reading is more than just a hobby, it poses as a therapeutic outlet to reduce stress. I find that immersing yourself in another world is beyond comforting.

Here’s a list of my favorite reads: The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, The Alchemist by Paul Coelho, The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, Where the Wild Things Are by Marice Sendak, Le Petit Prince by Antoine Saint-Exupéry, Clockwork Angel by Cassandra Clare, City of Bones by Cassandra Clare, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara and The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. If you’re overwhelmed by school readings and looking for a lighter book to get started with, I recommend The Song of Achilles by Madeline Millar.

With the beauty of fall here at Bates, I think that reading is more fitting than ever. I am certain that I’ll find myself at the Quad on a picnic blanket (or beach towel) reading a book or two.