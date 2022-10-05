Candid ‘Cats, 10/06/22

Welcome to the first rendition of Candid ‘Cats, where our photographers highlight a photo from the week and life at Bates.

Back to Bates Weekend signals fall to the Bates students and is always filled with families, sports, and fall activities. The Bates vs. Trinity men’s soccer game was a brief moment of joy as the weekend was filled with heartbreaking losses and ties from other fall sports teams. The men had gone down to tie in the second half, and with eight minutes to spare number 29, Ciaran Bardong was fouled just outside the box, number 24 Alec Szwacewicz took the kick as the stands held their breaths, this was the men’s shot. As the Bobcat, and Athletic Director Jason Fein held their breaths behind me the moment stood still, number 24 backed up to take the shot on goal. The soccer ball moving in slow motion hits the top right corner of Trinity’s goal. The crowd erupts as the men huddle together as a team elated with happiness. Bates Men’s Soccer ended up winning the game against Trinity 2-1, their first NESCAC win of the season.