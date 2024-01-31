The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student

Men’s Lacrosse wins Headstrong Fundraiser

Nichol Weylman-Farwell, Executive Managing Editor
January 31, 2024
Mens+Lacrosse+featured+in+Davis+Fitness+Center.
Men’s Lacrosse featured in Davis Fitness Center.

Men’s lacrosse secured its first victory of the year late last semester by beating cancer, apparently. Wait, no, they won a fundraising competition in support of those affected by cancer. As part of The HEADstrong’s Foundation’s “Mustache Madness” competition in November, the Bobcats raised over $28,000 to take home the honors. For the competition, the team grew out their best facial hair for the entire month, and ran multiple events (such as pie-ing) in support of the cause.

TJ Underhill ‘27 raised the most money on the team with a contribution of over $2,500. He explained that this fundraiser was especially important to him because of the cause.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a bit of a history with cancer in my surrounding families. But I have a good network back home on the West Coast, since I’m originally from California. There’s a foundation there that I’ve been a part of since I was nine years old, and I’ve had some good contacts back there that helped, so it was great for them to support a new cause over here on the East Coast,” he said.

Underhill added that the competition, which included other collegiate programs such as Arcadia University, Boston College, Michigan University, Pennsylvania State, and Wesleyan University, served as an important bonding experience for the team.

“It definitely brought us together a lot more as a team. It was a great common goal for us to push forward and the competition made it even better, beating out the other colleges,” he explained.

While Underhill himself admitted he struggled to grow much of a mustache, he pointed to senior Jack Daoust’s ‘24 chevron stache as a favorite of the team’s.

“He had quite an amazing mustache,” he said with a laugh.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
National Selfie Day with the Bates Bobcat (as portrayed by Social Media Specialist Dave Ernst) around campus.
A Sit Down with the New Bates Bobcat
The Bates bench knows how to celebrate a Bobcat basket during Middleburys 61-56 win on Jan. 16, 2016.
Thrilling Ending Gives Bates Women’s Basketball a Trademark Win
Football captain Cole De Magistris (63) was named a Semi-Finalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Award, the most prestigious academic award in college football. Carly Philpott/The Bates Student.
Football Captain Cole De Magistris Is William V. Campbell Award Semi-Finalist
A Sicko’s Introduction to the 2023-2024 College Basketball Season
A Sicko’s Introduction to the 2023-2024 College Basketball Season
Digital Editor Hannah Kothari 26 on the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain in 2023. Hannah Kothari/The Bates Student
A Complete Guide to Skiing in Maine, From a Skier Who Spent 38 Days on a Mountain Last Season
Junior Freddie Curtis set a personal best and a Bates record this weekend. Theophil Syslo/Bates College
Freddie Curtis ’25 Breaks Golf Program Record at Skidmore Fall Invitational
About the Contributor
Nichol Weylman-Farwell, Executive Managing Editor
Nichol Weylman-Farwell is a rising senior from Newton, Massachusetts and is majoring in history. Outside of the newsroom, Nichol enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with his three dogs, and watching Robert Williams highlight reels.

The Bates Student

The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
All The Bates Student Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *