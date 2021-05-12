Yuri Kim/The Bates Student
Yuri KimMay 12, 2021
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Students Think I am Safety When I Drive Around Campus — This is what I See
Photo Story: Bates students walk out to “defund and disarm” campus safety
Students Gather to Defund and Disarm Campus Safety
Parties in COVID-19 Isolation House Irritated Neighbors, Caused Concern
83% Of Students Received the Pfizer Vaccine
How satisfied are you with Bates' new Winter semester plan?
View Results
Cartoons
“In 2060…”
“It mocks me…”
Bates Weather
Ordering Food in Commons
The Puddle
5 Ways to Reuse Disposable Masks
Autofiction
Outdoor Dining in the Winter
Self Care
The NESCAC High
The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.