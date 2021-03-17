Ordering Food in Commons

Yuri KimMarch 17, 2021
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Students Say Security Officer was Wearing Blue Lives Matter mask when Video was Recorded
Making Things Worse: Bates Botches It…Twice
Restrained Student and Witnesses Recount Traumatizing Incident in Rand
“Save the Tower”: WRBC Aims to Maintain FM Broadcasting Capabilities
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Commons
How satisfied are you with Bates' new Winter semester plan?
View Results
Cartoons
The Puddle
5 Ways to Reuse Disposable Masks
Autofiction
Outdoor Dining in the Winter
Self Care
The NESCAC High
Quarantine for Athletes
“I don’t get it”
Don’t be that person…
Virtual Senior Thesis Binding
The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.