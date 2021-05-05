Photos: Students Express Frustration with Campus Safety, Administration through Chalk Art, Graffitti

Some students are calling on the administration to reform or abolish Campus Safety following a year of tense interactions between officers and students. 

In March, an officer tackled and handcuffed a  first-year student in Rand, which was criticized by students as an unnecessary use of force. Just a day after this incident, a recording of the same officer, taken in February, was posted to Instagram where he discussed differential enforcement practices of white students and students of color. 

An independent investigation initiated by the college found that the officer violated three use of force policies, and he was fired. The investigation into Campus Safety’s enforcement practices is ongoing. 

Students have advocated for changes to Campus Safety’s practices by creating petitions, speaking at open forums, and sharing their experiences with the administration and the private investigator, Sarah Worley. The most visible sign of student discontent is the graffiti seen on campus buildings. 

Some were written with spray paint, and others, chalk; some contain explicit or offensive language. Messages have been painted on Lane Hall, Pettengill Hall, Commons, and the Library Arcade. It is not widely known who is responsible for these messages. 

Students, upset with Bates administration about their handling of recent campus safety conflicts, have taken to leaving messages around campus to get their messages out. Depicted in this photo is one of the first messages graffitied in spray paint on Pettengill Hall. The message reads, “It’s not enough, abolish safety.” Photo taken on March 26. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Some students are concerned that the conversation about potentially funding body cameras is proof that the Bates administration is not listening to student concerns. In a recent message, Dean of Student Joshua McIntosh explained that the administration has not made the decision to equip officers with body cameras. Depicted in this photo is a spray painted message that reads, “Fuck your body cams” on Pettengill Hall. Photo taken on April 23. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
On April 24, dozens of messages were written in chalk at Ladd library arcade. The messages stem from a Bates Outfront organized “chalkapalooza” event. Depicted in this photo is a message written in chalk that reads, “A pig is a pig no matter the uniform” at the Ladd Library arcade. Photo taken on April 24. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)

 

One of the many messages written on April 24 reads, “Abolish ‘safety’” at the Ladd Library arcade. This mirrors calls by people and organizations across the nation last year to abolish the police. Photo taken on April 24. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Depicted in this photo is another message written in rainbow-colored chalk at the Ladd Library arcade that reads, “Disarm campus ‘safety.’” Photo taken on April 24. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Depicted in this photo is a message written in chalk at the Ladd Library arcade that reads, “All eyes on Clayton,” possibly referencing recent demands presented to the administration by students. Photo taken on April 24. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Depicted in this photo is another message written in chalk at Ladd Library arcade that reads, “Disarm + Dismantle.” Photo taken on April 24.
Custodial staff wash spray painted graffiti off of Lane Hall Photo early morning on April 29. The message reads, “Stop victim blaming.” (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Not all community members feel the same about restricting campus safety. Depicted in this photo is an alteration of the original chalk message; the new message calls to “arm ‘safety.’” Photo taken on April 26. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)
Depicted in this photo is another message written in chalk at Ladd Library arcade. The message reads, “Libs suk! (From a leftist perspective).” Photo taken on April 26. (George Natsis/The Bates Student)