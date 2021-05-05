Photos: Students Express Frustration with Campus Safety, Administration through Chalk Art, Graffitti

Some students are calling on the administration to reform or abolish Campus Safety following a year of tense interactions between officers and students.

In March, an officer tackled and handcuffed a first-year student in Rand, which was criticized by students as an unnecessary use of force. Just a day after this incident, a recording of the same officer, taken in February, was posted to Instagram where he discussed differential enforcement practices of white students and students of color.

An independent investigation initiated by the college found that the officer violated three use of force policies, and he was fired. The investigation into Campus Safety’s enforcement practices is ongoing.

Students have advocated for changes to Campus Safety’s practices by creating petitions, speaking at open forums, and sharing their experiences with the administration and the private investigator, Sarah Worley. The most visible sign of student discontent is the graffiti seen on campus buildings.

Some were written with spray paint, and others, chalk; some contain explicit or offensive language. Messages have been painted on Lane Hall, Pettengill Hall, Commons, and the Library Arcade. It is not widely known who is responsible for these messages.