Finding COVID Friendly Fitness at Bates

This year, campus will look different than last year. While the lines outside of Commons for the chicken nuggets are not new and outdoor spaces have become the new Commons, the most obvious difference is everyone wearing masks.

With classes now well underway, Bates is beginning to fall into more of a routine again. People can be seen walking down Alumni, running around the puddle, and eating on Garcelon. Most Batsies’ routines involve some kind of fitness, whether it be a club or varsity sport, working out in the fitness center, or attending one of the fitness classes offered by B-Well.

Thanks to the technology we so readily have at our disposal, many of the programs offered last year are still available virtually; all Bates students have to do is set up their laptop. Best of all: these activities can be clothing optional – if you remember to turn your camera off! There are a variety of different programs available weekly.

Qigong with Ken Emerson

Offered Tuesdays, 12pm-1pm

This mixture of martial arts and yoga focuses on coordination, meditation, and movement. Qigong is low impact activity that strengthens, stretches, and balances the body. According to the description offered by the Bates website, Qigong is intended to help one find, strengthen, and build one’s inner “Chi.”

Bodyweight Bootcamp with Mike Milliken

Offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8:00am-8:50am, and 12:00pm-12:45pm

This activity allows you to strengthen your body without the use of weights or other equipment. The session also focuses on “pain management and mobility.” With sessions lasting just 45 minutes, Bootcamp is a quick and safe way to reach whatever your fitness goals may be.

Yoga with Rachel Forcillo, and Heidi L. Audet

Slow Flow Vinyasa offered Wednesdays 4:00pm-5:00pm,

Restorative Yoga offered Thursdays 7:15am-8:00am, and 5:00pm-5:40pm,

B-Well Yoga offered Fridays 12:00pm-12:45pm

All levels are welcome to join. Yoga is great for flexibility, circulatory health, and strengthening and toning muscles. It is also a great way to reduce stress. Classes are intended for beginner and intermediate level participants, so if you’re interested in giving yourself the chance to improve both your physical and mental shape, these are the classes for you.

Class schedules and descriptions can be accessed here.

For those who aren’t available when these Zoom fitness programs are being held, there is also a link to YouTube videos online that you can use anytime, anywhere.

Bates also posted some walking/running routes around campus with distances ranging from a quarter-mile to a 5k.

Despite what your fitness routine looks like, there is something for everyone through Bates B-Well programs and events. Exercise is a great way to reduce stress and keep you healthy throughout the year. It is also a great resource for athletes whose sports have been cancelled to stay fit and healthy despite the changes in their workout routine.

Skip the stress of signing up for workout times, and try something new through the Bates B-Well programming!