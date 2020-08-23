Popping the Bates Bubble: Exploring Lewiston/Auburn

My first off-campus excursion was a walk to the Lewiston Farmers Market with several other first-years on my floor. On the way back to campus, we shared the golden-yellow ground cherries we’d bought. Since then, I’ve continued to explore what the Lewiston/Auburn area has to offer.

When you find yourself in need of a break from campus, here are some spots you can (mostly) walk or bike to:

The Lewiston Farmers Market

A great place to meet local farmers and vendors and enjoy delicious produce or freshly-prepared Somali Bantu food from the Isuken Farm to Table Food Truck.

Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary

Many students enjoy running or walking along Thorncrag’s dirt trails. This peaceful setting –– with its towering trees, wide-open meadow, and wild apple trees –– offers a welcome escape when you need a break from campus. It’s also a beautiful place to enjoy Maine’s fall foliage!

The Riverside Trail

About a 10 minute walk from campus, this paved trail runs along the Androscoggin River for just over a mile.

L/A Riverwalk

Another good spot to run or walk, either alone or with a friend.

The Bates Garden

Technically on campus, The Bates Garden (also known as the PLOT) is just off of Russell Street. It’s a quiet and sunny spot to hang out with friends, talk to the plants, or enjoy a picnic lunch!

Nezinscot Farm

An ambitious 30-mile bike-ride from campus, Nezinscot Farm is worth the trip for their delicious breads, cheeses, homemade farm products.

Vista of Maine Vineyard & Winery

A hidden gem with a stunning, birds-eye view! The vineyard is about an hour by bike (or 15 minutes by car) from Bates. Bring your ID if you want to try their cider and/ or wine…

Lake Auburn

If you have the chance, go for a sunrise paddle or walk around the lake! It’s worth waking up for.

Wallingford’s Orchard

Wallingford’s is the place to go for apple picking –– a fun, outdoor activity for the fall. They also make their own donuts and other baked goods!

Get out and explore L/A! Some of the best spots are the ones you just happen to stumble upon.