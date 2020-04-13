Do-It-Yourself Face Oil

Something else one may pick up while being quarantined is focusing on personal growth,

mental health, and finding healthy habits. Self-care and self-love is so important during these

stressful, confusing times and a great way to take a break from this is giving yourself a much

needed stress relieving day. A perfect way to do this is to make DIY body and skin care

products. The recipes I will list today are from Madeleine Olivia’s book Minimal Beauty.

Olivia is a YouTuber who focuses on a minimalist Vegan lifestyle. She outlines her journey from being

a shopaholic to being a more centered individual who has found more joy in the simple things. A

recipe that I love from her book is her recipe for face oil. As someone who often struggled with

dry flaky skin, but had the habit of using harsh scrubs on my face to prevent any pimple from

popping up the idea of putting literal oil on my face terrified me. However, my skin has never

felt better.

In Olivia’s recipe she uses a base oil and an optional nourishing oil. The base oils she

lists are argan oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, hemp seed oil, grapeseed oil, and

apricot kernel oil. All these oils have their own uses depending on what type of skin you have

and I recommend researching each oil for the one that best describes your skin and what you

want out of it. The nourishing oils she lists are tamanu oil, borage oil, emu oil, sea buckthorn oil,

and evening primrose oil. Again each oil has their own benefits. And then there's essential oil

which she has a list of lavender, lemongrass, peppermint, chamomile, ylang ylang, geranium,

palmarosa, rosemary, and frankincense.

In a bottle, preferably with a dropper, put approximately ⅔ of base oil and ⅓ nourishing

oil and then put 10 drops of essential oil. With face oil a little goes a long way and when I use

my oil I use about 6-8 drops of oil.

All the ingredients listed above you may or may not have and depending on where you

live you may not be able to get these products. However, if you have a health food store open

nearby try calling and asking if they can do curbside pickup or something of the like. Supporting

local businesses is important during this time as well. However, if you cannot look at this recipe

has something to look forward to.