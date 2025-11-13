The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

‘The History of Sound’ Lets Loves Whisper

Gail Curtis, Staff Writer
November 13, 2025

When Lionel (Paul Mescal) and David (Josh O’Connor) first meet in a smoky Boston pub in 1917, the room glows with a soft, warm-yellow light, the color of a candle flame—a visual motif that comes to embody the warmth and gentle intimacy of their romantic relationship throughout The History of Sound

This 2025 film, directed by Oliver Hermanus, is itself warm and quiet, low-key in its beauty. Mescal and O’Connor play lovers who meet at a music conservatory in Boston. However, their romance is interrupted by World War I, when David is drafted and sent to fight in the trenches. When he returns two years later, the two men embark on a song-recording journey, backpacking through rural and coastal Maine to capture folk ballads, cataloging the moods and refrains of oral traditions that might otherwise be lost to time. The film is based on a pair of short stories by author Ben Shattuck, for which he won a Pushcart Prize in 2019.

The love between Lionel and David stands apart from most contemporary portrayals of queer romance. It isn’t the obsessive, all-consuming limerent desire of Call Me By Your Name, nor the tragic, self-hating passion of Brokeback Mountain. Instead, their love is quiet and tender, expressed through small gestures of affection and care—David gathering the feathers that fall from a tear in Lionel’s pillow as they walk through the woods, Lionel mending David’s worn socks, and the two sharing soft smiles as they sing old folk songs together, bonding over their love of music. 

Though set in the chill of rural Maine’s winter and early spring, the film feels warm-blooded. Some critics have faulted it for being too slow, too restrained in its intimacy, too minimalist. One critic called the film “Brokeback Mountain on sedatives,” another claimed that the “love scenes are at half-throttle.” But I disagree. Not every love story must shout its passion; some loves whisper. 

This subtlety works especially well given the film’s setting. Much of it unfolds in rural Maine during the spring, a season often overlooked as it doesn’t have the sprawling greenery of summer, the striking colors of autumn, or the snow-blanketed beauty of winter. 

Spring’s beauty is quieter, more restrained; it is a season of renewal and thawing, of shaking off the long cold months. Its beauty lies in the small details: streams defrosting and beginning to flow again, the first flowers stretching their blossoms from the ends of branches or the soil, new grass reclaiming the ground. The film captures the burgeoning beauty of spring in Maine through sensory details, such as the soft coo of mourning doves in the woods, the calls of loons over the water, sunlight filtering through bare branches and a forest floor still carpeted with fallen leaves.

As a Mainer, I was thrilled to finally see a film set in my home state that isn’t a Stephen King horror adaptation. (Don’t get me wrong, I love me some King, but I also want the world to know that Maine holds more than just monsters and mayhem. There’s love up North, too!) 

My excitement only grew knowing it starred two of the most sought-after actors working today. The film is visually breathtaking, anchored by powerful performances and a folky soundtrack you’ll find yourself humming for days afterward.

But still, it raises a frustrating question: do all the most beautiful, atmospheric queer films have to end in tragedy? Set against the backdrop of World War I, it delicately but poignantly explores post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mental health and the lasting trauma of shell shock. You’ll finish it with a lump in your throat, if not tears streaming down your face.

So yes, this one ends in heartbreak. But if you’re looking for a film that offers the same stunning natural imagery, stellar performances, and slow-burning romance without the devastation, I’d point you toward God’s Own Country—another Josh O’Connor film, which I’d argue is his best work. It’s moody, beautiful, and deeply moving, but most importantly, it proves that queer love stories on screen don’t always have to end in sorrow.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Bates Student
$2075
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Leisure
What's Brewing at the Ronj?
What's Brewing at the Ronj?
Students prepare for the 2025 fall dance concert in Shaeffer Theatre.
Fall Dance Concert Brings Artistic Innovation to the Shaeffer Stage
9 Months Later, Where are We Now? The (Potentially Underwhelming) Results from Marriage Pact
9 Months Later, Where are We Now? The (Potentially Underwhelming) Results from Marriage Pact
Empty second floor of Ladd Library.
Spooky Reads for A Spooky Season
Taylor Swift’s New Album: Catchy, Cringe and Controversial
Taylor Swift’s New Album: Catchy, Cringe and Controversial
Forage Market bustles with people on the weekend.
What’s on Our Menu and What Should be on Yours
About the Contributor
Gail Curtis
Gail Curtis, Staff Writer
Gail is a junior from Rockport, Maine. She is an English major on the Creative Writing track, and a Rhetoric, Film, and Screen Studies minor. Being from “Downeast,” she loves spending time on Maine’s rocky coast, in the granite-topped mountains, or in the woods. When she’s not hanging out in nature or writing, she loves sipping coffee from Le Ronj and reading novels in the library.
Donate to The Bates Student
$2075
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal