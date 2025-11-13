What’s Brewing at the Ronj?

Founded in 1997, Le Ronj is a student-run coffeehouse on Frye Street that has been a cornerstone of Bates campus life for nearly three decades. Since its opening, the cozy café has become deeply woven into the fabric of campus culture, serving as both a creative hub and a community gathering space.

If Ronj manager Sophie Man-Hudspith ‘26 had to capture the spirit of Le Ronj in just one word, it would be community. The artsy, eclectic house on Frye Street offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere, perfect for coffee dates, chill hangouts, or quiet study sessions in a laid-back setting.

Man-Hudspith began working at Le Ronj as a Ronjista in 2022 and stepped into the manager role this year. Reflecting on her time there, she notes that the most significant change has been the café’s expanded hours. When she first started, Le Ronj wasn’t open in the mornings. Now, they are open Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Mon-Thurs 7 p.m.-11 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-1o p.m.

This addition of morning hours has been monumental, especially for students who crave a hit of caffeine before their morning classes. Man-Hudspith says that her favorite time to be in Le Ronj is at 7 a.m., sipping an iced maple latte and enjoying the hush of the morning on Frye Street.

Other updates have followed the expansion of hours, including a new espresso machine, house-made syrups, an increase in hosted events and even the long-awaited addition of a printer.

The Ronj community continues to thrive and grow. This year, the café received eighty job applications and welcomed ten new Ronjistas. Each barista, Man-Hudspith says, brings their own flair to the job, and to the drinks themselves. “Everyone who works here is a little stubborn about how they make their drinks,” she laughs. But that’s what makes Le Ronj so special; its unique personality.

Le Ronj sources its coffee beans from Ungrounded Coffee Roasters in Vermont. They get their decaf beans from Crouse House Coffee Roasters right here in Lewiston, and they order their sugar, cocoa powder, and maple syrup from a local bulk food place in Auburn. “Maybe I’m biased,” Man-Hudspith says, smiling, “but it’s the best coffee I’ve ever had.”

Her biggest goal for Le Ronj is to make it a space where everyone feels welcomed and comfortable. A key part of that vision is strengthening the camaraderie among staff, which she has fostered through initiatives like last year’s first annual big family dinner for the team. She also encourages more campus clubs to collaborate with Le Ronj for events and take advantage of the coffeehouse’s unique spaces. With its artsy vibe and the Thunderdome Performance Room, Man-Hudspith describes the café as an ideal setting for “artmaking, open mics, and big music events.”

With the shifting of the seasons, there are some changes in the air at Le Ronj. Their winter drink specials are now here, which include a Sugar Cookie Latte, a Peppermint Mocha, and an Oatnog Latte. And after Thanksgiving break, the Thunderdome will be getting a fresh coat of paint, promising an even brighter space for events and gatherings.

While some things are changing—the seasonal menu, expanded hours, fresh paint, and new Ronjistas—some things remain the same. Le Ronj has always been a place that brings people together.

“I’ve seen so many people have conversations here who had never met before,” Man-Hudspith says. “People will meet in the coffee line, ask each other about their drinks, and bounce ideas off one another about what to order.”

As it always has been, Le Ronj will continue to be a space for chatting, studying, embracing the Bates community, and, of course, enjoying great coffee for many more decades to come.