Past Meets Present: Bates Men’s Basketball Secures First Win Over Alumni in 20 years

The bleachers in Alumni Gym were packed on Saturday, November 8th, as the annual Alumni men’s basketball game tipped off. Parents, friends and other teams gathered in support of their fellow and former Bobcats as they competed tirelessly on the court.

Though this was not an in-season game, the matchup was anything but casual. The score stayed tight, which ended in the current team’s win in overtime. There were fights for the ball resulting in pile ups, players were knocked into the walls, and refs were yelled at over bad calls. Each side played with intensity and pride, fueled by their shared love for the sport, and the program that shaped them.

When asked how the program shaped her son, Renee Marshal, mother of former guard Zak Ray ‘07 said, “Teamwork trumps all. It was the coach, the team…development of the players, both on the court and more importantly off the court, that’s always been the emphasis.”

For first year players, seasoned alumni, or family alike, the game wasn’t just a scrimmage, but a reminder for what Bates’ basketball stands for, a strong community built on competition, community, and growth. The spirit shone through as the current team pulled off an upset over the alumni.

“This win meant a lot for our team, it’s been over 20 years since we won this game,” said first year guard Jamari Robinson ‘29. “I remember going into the huddle after regulation, right after they tied it up, and no one had their head down.”

Robinson noted how the alumni have been instrumental in helping the team prepare for the upcoming season, explaining that this was not the first time they have faced off.

While the game carried no official weight in the standings, it offered an early glimpse of the team’s chemistry and resilience. “If we can bring that same level of joy and intensity to every game this season, we have the potential to be a really good team in the conference,” said Robinson.

Even though they were competing, the presence of the alumni demonstrates a commitment to giving back to the program.

“I had a great experience playing basketball at Bates. I remember how excited I was when the alums would come and play us.” said alumnus Nick Schmiemann ‘11.

Schmiemann speaks to the importance of brotherhood and how that principle keeps him coming back all these years. “They seem a lot better than I was back then,” he said. “I feel like they have the same values. They play hard, they work hard.”

This year’s alumni basketball game was a remarkable one that gave a window into the energy the current team is carrying into the season. It served as both a celebration of Bates basketball’s legacy and a preview of what’s to come.