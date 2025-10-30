Spooky Reads for A Spooky Season

Ghosts and witches and goblins— oh my! Halloween season is the perfect time to curl up indoors with a cozy book about the supernatural, but Ladd Library’s organization system can make it hard to browse for fun, non-academic novels. If you’re looking for a spooky book to celebrate Halloweekend, this list is here to help. From labyrinths to demons, these eerie books that you can check out from Ladd Library are sure to capture your imagination.

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders is considered a contemporary classic for good reason. The experimental style of this ghost story can make the first few pages a little confusing, but as soon as you slip into the flow of the dialogue and historical interjections, you’ll find yourself unable to put it down. Narrated by an ensemble of ghosts trapped in the purgatorial “bardo” between death and the hereafter, this novel follows the tragic death of Willie Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln’s favorite son, and the many eccentric souls he meets in the afterlife. Combining elements of humor, tragedy, absurdism, historical nonfiction, and even some supernatural action, Lincoln in the Bardo is a masterclass in magical realism.

Loosely inspired by the infamous Mason Family murders, Emma Cline’s The Girls is a disturbing novel about a lonely teenage girl named Evie who is sucked into the orbit of an attractive cult. Desperate to be accepted, she throws herself into commune life on “the ranch” without heeding the warning signs— and soon becomes witness to acts of horrific darkness. The narrative flashes forward and backwards, Yellowjackets style, following Evie as a middle aged woman and a fourteen year old girl. A disturbing and fascinating insight into the hippie cults of the ‘60s, The Girls is both stylistically beautiful and a gripping read.

With demons, angels, prophecies, hellhounds, and witches galore, Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman is a supremely irreverent, supremely British parody of the Book of Revelation. The plot follows a demon named Crowley and an angel named Aziraphale, old friends despite their respective allegiances, who try to steal the Antichrist in an attempt to avert the apocalypse. This rollicking reflection on human nature, good versus evil, faith, and predetermination balances both profundity and comedy with ease. Read if you’re a fan of hapless supernatural characters, Monty Python, religious philosophy, witty footnotes, or you’re just in the mood for a laugh.

Tender is the Flesh by Argentine author Agustina Bazterrica is a disturbing glimpse into a dystopian world where all animal flesh has become infected, leading to the legalization of human cannibalism. Our main character is a man named Marco, whose job is to butcher people for “special meat.” Although he represses any discomfort with the reality of his job, he finds it difficult to detach himself when a specimen is given to him as a special gift. This twisted and grotesque novel tackles themes like dehumanization, the morality of factory farming, late stage capitalism, and desire. Read it if you’re a fan of horror or veganism or both.