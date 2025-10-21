Categories:

Men’s Rugby Dominates UNE 28-0

Byline photo of Catalina Passino
Catalina Passino and Ella Hannaford
October 21, 2025

On October 3, 2025, Bates Men’s Rugby played University of New England (UNE). Bates loaned seven players to UNE. Final score: 28 to 0 with Bates taking the victory.

George Drake ‘28 and team in a scrum. (Ellla Hannaford)
Garrett Pontin ‘26 thanks the fans. (Ella Hannaford)
Coach Michael Milliken and President Garrett Pontin ‘26 chatting on the sideline. (Catalina Passino)
Bates Men’s Rugby running to kickoff. (Catalina Passino)
Antonio Conte ‘29 running the ball. (Ella Hannaford)
Peter Lee ‘27 protecting his head after setting the ball. (Ella Hannaford)
From left to right: George Drake ‘28, Mohammad Mohammad ‘26, Aidan Habas ‘28, Ethan Vulcain-Sowkey ‘28, and Sam Fielder ‘28.
(Erwin Kardatzke)
Edson Ngwenya ‘29 getting helped up after scoring a try.
(Ella Hannaford)
Garrett Pontin ‘26 passing the ball to Peter Lee ‘27. (Catalina Passino)
Garrett Pontin ‘26 running with the ball. (Ella Hannaford)
Peter Lee ‘27 getting mobbed. (Ella Hannaford)
Sam Fielder ‘28 looking for an offload. (Ella Hannaford)
UNE passing the ball. (Ella Hannaford)
August Reardon ‘26 exiting a scrum (Ella Hannaford)
Edson Ngwenya ‘29 intercepts a pass for UNE. (Ella Hannaford)
George Drake ‘28 catching the ball. (Ella Hannaford)
Wyeth Mackey ‘29 and Ciaran Bruce ‘29 jumping for the ball in a lineout. (Catalina Passino)
Aidan Habas ‘28 getting tackled. (Ella Hannaford)
Rugby ball about to be thrown into lineout. (Ella Hannaford)
August Reardon ‘26 runs out of a scrum.
(Catalina Passino)
