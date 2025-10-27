What’s on Our Menu and What Should be on Yours

Now that we’ve made it to the first break of the school year, many Bates students might be feeling the redundancy of commons meals, or even might just be looking to get off campus and explore more around Maine. But between our busy schedules and the amazing food right in front of us, you might not have yet realized the breadth of amazing food options in Lewiston and other cities nearby. Here are some of my top recommendations, starting with breakfast:

Forage Market

This is a classic splurge for the average Bates student. The bagels are amazing, and the thick cut bacon feels like a clear upgrade from Commons’ bacon Monday. In the heart of Lewiston on Lisbon Street, a visit to forage puts you right in the middle of the action!

Terry and Maxine’s

About a 15 minute drive from campus, Terry and Maxine’s is a lovely small-town diner experience. It has an expansive and creative menu, with breakfast classics and more. You’re likely to see a classmate or two here, and be sure to order a sandwich to-go on your way out, because their lunch options are also amazing.

Italian Bakery

Also in Lewiston, Italian Bakery is an institution. They have top tier breakfast sandwiches at reasonable prices, plus amazing baked goods. There’s no seating here, so a classic play would be to pick up sandwiches and pastries and eat them somewhere on campus! Either on the quad or on a picnic table, can’t go wrong.

Station Grill

Another diner, but this time in the heart of Lewiston. Station Grill has all of the diner classics and the converted train station has a great atmosphere and vibe. It’s much smaller than Terry and Maxine’s, so I would definitely recommend going on the early side to avoid waiting in line.

Now shifting to lunch/dinner:

The Pub at Baxter

Baxter is another favorite for many in the Bates community, a brewery with a pub. Baxter is great for a larger group, and I’d definitely recommend making a reservation in advance here as well. This restaurant is a beer lovers’ ideal Friday or Saturday night, as the Baxter menu is awesome through and through. The food is also great, and overall Baxter is a great place to chat over a sports game or enjoy a game of shuffleboard between courses.

Flux Restaurant and Bar

Located about 20 minutes away in Lisbon Falls, Flux is honestly a meat lovers’ paradise. The steak frites here are a fan favorite, but honestly everything on this menu looks amazing. Eating here feels like a very well-curated dining experience, so definitely a good choice if you have an appreciation for the culinary arts.

No. 10 Eatery at Willows Awake

Just past Auburn about 15 minutes away from campus, the eatery at Willows Awake Winery is a great place for lunch or dinner. A bit more quiet and intimate with another well curated menu, at the same time it’s large-group friendly– but definitely call in advance. If you go here I’d highly recommend sampling multiple appetizers, as they all bring something spectacular, and, of course, sampling some wine!

Fish Bones

For a slightly fancier vibe than Baxter, but still only 5 minutes from campus in Lewiston, Fish Bones is a great choice. Similar menus and price points to Flux and Willows Awake, Fish Bones is a great choice if you’re wanting to stay close to campus and the majority of the hotels nearby.

Longer drive (high risk high reward):

Wild oats

Located in Brunswick, Wild Oats is a fan favorite for Bates and Bowdoin students alike. Though it’s definitely a longer journey, it is certainly worth the distance. “Woats” as it’s often referred to, has a wide array of sandwiches, soups, salads, bakery items, and also some lovely tatskis and miscellaneous items. It’s a great lunch vibe with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, and the drive out to Brunswick is a very charming experience itself.

Watami

Also in Brunswick but in the heart of the downtown area (though they have a Portland location as well), Watami is another Batesie favorite. An extensive sushi menu, poke bowls, ramen, fried rice, and bubble tea are all highlights of the experience. For a similar feel but closer to Bates, try Orchid Restaurant on Lisbon St. in Lewiston, though it’s a much smaller dining room than Watami.

Yosaku Japanese Restaurant

Another sushi location, Yosaku is right in Old Port in Portland, so if you’re taking your family down there for the day, Yosaku is a great option. Serving all kinds of Japanese cuisine, and with both indoor and outdoor seating near their Japanese garden, it’s a very peaceful place to enjoy a roll or two.

Boone’s Fish House and Oyster Room

I would be remiss not to include restaurants with lobster options to this list, since we are in Maine after all. Boone’s is a great casual location right on the water in Old Port, offering all the seafood you could ever want! Clearly, the star of the show is the lobster roll, however, which is naturally awesome.

Luke’s Lobster

Another great option for a lobster roll, Lukes Lobster is also on the water and also has a top tier roll. They also have a famous truffle butter lobster roll that I personally have been dying to try.