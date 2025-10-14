Labubus to Lumberjacks: Predicting Batesies’ Halloween Costumes

Every year, on October 31 and the surrounding weekends, Bates College students don their most elaborate costumes, proving that in the Venn diagram of childhood and college life, the overlap isn’t just napping, crying a lot and having someone else make your meals—it also includes dressing up for Halloween.

Each year brings a new wave of costume crazes. Google Trends shows that searches for Halloween costumes begin to rise as early as July and August, indicating that many Batesies are already scheming their spooky season looks. So, let’s dive in and predict the hottest costume trends you’ll see this year!

Pop Culture Costumes

Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked: This iconic pink-and-green duo is bound to be a big hit this spooky season. It’s perfect for a pair of best friends and there’s so much potential for shimmering crowns, sparkling skirts and, of course, the classic black hat. It’s timeless, theatrical and instantly recognizable.

The Addams Family: With the second season of Wednesday released this past August, this iconic family is set to be a big hit with friend groups. It’s classic, easy, eccentric and fun, with so many iconic looks and the potential for really cool makeup. Plus, Morticia and Gomez make the perfect couple’s costume—ideal for emo duos who love dark outfits and horror movies.

A&I and ChatGPT: With AI dominating conversations everywhere—and all the anxiety, guilt and existential dread swirling around student use of ChatGPT—I wouldn’t be surprised if students cope with their stress about Artificial Intelligence through humor and dress up in costumes that reference the growing presence and impact of AI. Alcohol : I’m predicting that some friend groups might toast to Halloween by dressing up as different types of booze—I’m envisioning everyone asa different Buzzball flavor, a lineup of Cutwater cans, or each person in a friend group representing a distinct hard liquor based on their personalities.

Labubus: Few cultural moments have been as explosive this year as the Labubu frenzy. These small plush toys—adorable little monsters with oversized ears, sharp teeth, and toothy grins—are being clipped onto bags and belt loops everywhere. They are available in a rainbow of colors, and I expect to see some trick-or-treaters dressed up as these quirky, zoomorphic creatures for Halloween this year.

Timeless & Classic Costumes

Witches: They are a Halloween staple, and their timeless appeal is only set to grow this year with all the Wicked popularity. Easily recognizable and endlessly versatile—you can dress it up (go all-out realistic with intricate details, a bumpy nose, and a broomstick) or dress it down (make it sexy). Either way, witches never go out of style.

Vampires: Supernatural creatures are always roaming around in herds on Halloween, and vampires are a favorite—they have a dark allure about them, striking the perfect balance of sexy and sinister. And the best part is that you can pull the look together easily with items you probably already have in your closet.

Pirates: Easy, adventurous and perfect for big groups of friends ready to plunder the night away! With a little creativity, you can go full swashbuckler with hats, boots, and swords—or keep it casual with a striped shirt and eye patch.

Fairies : Girly and pretty, representing magic, whimsy, and imagination with their delicate wings, flowing fabrics, pastel colors, and sparkle details—fairy costumes are always popular and relevant, and perfect for a large group!

Affordable Costumes from Your Closet

In today’s economy, I’m expecting a renaissance of quick, last-minute, thrown-together Halloween costumes. Nobody wants to drop $60 at Spirit Halloween, so I’m ready for a comeback of low-effort costumes made from what’s already in your closet. These easy and affordable costumes will prove you don’t need to break the bank to still look like a treat on Halloween.

Magic Mike: Baggy jeans, a wife-pleaser tank top, backwards cap, loose tie—and the unassailable urge to give everyone a lapdance.

Lumberjack: All you need is a plaid flannel, maybe some suspenders. (Possible issue: people might just assume you’re the average Mainer in the fall).

Cowboy or Cowgirl: I swear everyone at this school has a pair of cowboy boots. Let them shine on Halloween!

The Rock: You know what photo I’m talking about—the one with the black turtleneck and blue jeans. You could also throw in the gold chain and fanny pack for 100% accuracy.

Disco: You could go full disco ball and wear something sparkly, or channel your inner 70s dancer with retro, hippie-inspired outfits. Either way, it’s a groovy and easy costume.

M&Ms: This classic candy is a fun, no-stress Halloween costume that everyone will recognize. All it takes is a solid-colored shirt—red, blue, green, yellow, or any signature M&M shade—and a big “M” on the front. That’s it! Whether you go solo or team up for a group look, it’s an easy way to pull off something cute and coordinated. If you want to take it up a notch, you can add colorful accessories like tutus, hats, or face paint.

Couples Costumes I Hope to See

If you’re going to flaunt your love and happiness in public, the least you can do is make it entertaining for the rest of us. Here’s a lineup of boo’d up (get it!!?) couples costumes I want to see:

Barbie and Ken

Wall-E and Eva

Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder

Bob Ross and a Painting

Deadpool and Wolverine

Piglet and Pooh Bear

Alien and Astronaut

Social Butterfly and Bookworm

Sleeper and Sleep Paralysis Demon

Left Brain and Right Brain

Frog and Toad

A Pirate and a Mermaid

Remy and Chef from Ratatoullie

Hiccup and Astrid

Hercules and Megara

This year, I’m anticipating an abundance of creative costumes and fun DIY looks. But the holiday is about so much more than just what we wear. At Bates, Halloween is really about the experience of coming together as a community and leaning into the joy of imagination—for a night, (or two or three), we get to reconnect with the wonder of our childhoods, when dressing up felt magical,and revel in the freedom of becoming someone, or something, entirely different from ourselves.