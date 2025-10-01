The Local Bookstore That Deserves A Visit

One Friday afternoon, we took a trip down to Quiet City Books, a bookstore located in the heart of Lewiston. Immediately, we were captivated by the warm atmosphere created by owner Courtney Schlachter. Filled with a wide array of genres and high-quality books sold at low prices, it was easy to see what made the shop special.

Quiet City is the only independent bookstore in Lewiston, located on Lisbon Street. It has been in operation for over nine and a half years and is only a six-minute drive from Bates. During our visit, we saw a large sign at the front door promoting Quiet City’s Buck-a-Bag sale in colorful blue and pink letters, a deal where customers can fill a paper bag with books for only one dollar.

Quiet City is unique because it sells books by a selection of Maine authors who are not always found in chain bookstores. While some of the store’s books have arrived from wholesale orders and local authors on consignment, many of the books being sold have been donated.

“People are happy to donate, because they understand the importance of independent bookstores,” Schlachter said. In addition to books, Quiet City sells stickers, artwork, bookmarks and other trinkets. Schlachter explained to us that her customers are mostly locals, but also some Bates students.

We walked past the sign as we sipped our pumpkin spice latte and entered the bookstore. We were met with brick archways, string lights, stacks and stacks of books and even a cat.

We gathered in the corner of Schlachter’s store and laughed at the sight of all three of us wearing black and white stripes. 80s and 90s rock music played in the background, and a small cat jumped onto tables of books and made her way around the store.

Schlachter explained to us that the cat, Snow Leopard, has been in the bookstore for two months. “I usually have a foster cat in here. She’s probably number 11 or 12,” Schlachter said.

Before we left, we excitedly asked if we could participate in the Buck-a- Bag sale ourselves, and Schlachter gladly showed us the way. After we were brought to a table filled with books of different genres, we piled books into our bags and even bought a few stickers.

Overall, hidden between shops in Lewiston, not everyone knows that Quiet City exists. We hope that more Bates students will make the short trip there and acquaint themselves with this bookstore, if not to buy books, then to explore another place in Lewiston that brings joy to the community.

Schlachter shared her favorite books with us, so that we can all enjoy what she loves to read too:

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson, The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones, The author Graham Joyce (in general), Revelator by Daryl Gregory, The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, The Giver by Louis Lowry.